Lakers Video: Drake Recalls The First Time He Met Kobe Bryant
Drake, Lakers
Nov 30, 2014; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Recording artist Drake watches the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Toronto Raptors at Staples Center. Lakers won 129-122 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Up next

Author

Even for some of the most famous people in the world, there are certain people whom they might get nervous to meet or be around, and for many, Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant was someone who would fall in that category. Many have described the aura that he carried when he entered a room and will never forget the first time they met him. One person in that group is hip-hop superstar Drake.

The longtime huge basketball fan has met basically everyone there is to meet when it comes to celebrities in sports and beyond. Drake is one of the most recognized and famous people on this earth, but he will never forget the day he met the Lakers legend himself.

Drake recently performed at the Crypto.com Arena as part of his It’s All A Blur tour and the recording superstar told the crowd a story of the first time he met Kobe, waiting for him to arrive at Lil Wayne’s tour bus so they could listen to Wayne’s not yet released Carter 3 album, via Crypto.com Arena:

The image of three absolute legends like Kobe Bryant, Drake and Lil Wayne sitting on a tour bus to listen to one of the most iconic rap albums in history is something that just feels unimaginable. It’s easy to see why this is a moment that Drake would never forget.

At that point in time Drake was nowhere near the megastar that he would become with his So Far Gone mixtape released six months after Wayne’s groundbreaking Carter 3 album. So a young Drake moving to L.A. and being in a room with Kobe Bryant at his Lakers peak was something he maybe couldn’t even dream of at that time.

Considering all of the most famous people whom Drake has been around, the fact that he still vividly remembers that first time around Kobe just shows how highly the Lakers legend is viewed by his peers.

Lakers star LeBron James & son Bronny James walk Drake out at concert

Kobe Bryant wasn’t the only Lakers legend getting love at the Drake concert as current Lakers superstar LeBron James and his son, Bronny James walked with Drake out to the stage.

Drake would also show love to LeBron, noting how he showed up to a release party for his So Far Gone mixtape and showed his support well before he was the star he is today.

You May Also Like

Lakers Rumors: Jason Kidd Considered Candidate For Celtics’ Head Coach Vacancy

The world of the Boston Celtics blew up on Wednesday morning when it was reported that not only would president of basketball…

2021 NBA Draft: Projected No. 1 Pick Cade Cunningham Most Excited To Face Lakers’ LeBron James

The Los Angeles Lakers still have plenty of decisions to make surrounding the 2021 NBA Draft, mainly their plans for the…
NBA court, Black Lives Matter, NBA restart

NBPA Director Michele Roberts Concerned About Players’ Health

The NBA community can still feel the ripple effects of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, which disrupted the…
Dennis Schroder, Lakers

Celtics’ Dennis Schroder Gives Details About Contract Extension Talks, Why He Didn’t Fit In With Lakers

One of the more intriguing storylines this past free agency is what was going to happen to Dennis Schroder…