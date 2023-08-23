Lakers Video: Drake Recalls The First Time He Met Kobe Bryant

Even for some of the most famous people in the world, there are certain people whom they might get nervous to meet or be around, and for many, Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant was someone who would fall in that category. Many have described the aura that he carried when he entered a room and will never forget the first time they met him. One person in that group is hip-hop superstar Drake.

The longtime huge basketball fan has met basically everyone there is to meet when it comes to celebrities in sports and beyond. Drake is one of the most recognized and famous people on this earth, but he will never forget the day he met the Lakers legend himself.

Drake recently performed at the Crypto.com Arena as part of his It’s All A Blur tour and the recording superstar told the crowd a story of the first time he met Kobe, waiting for him to arrive at Lil Wayne’s tour bus so they could listen to Wayne’s not yet released Carter 3 album, via Crypto.com Arena:

The image of three absolute legends like Kobe Bryant, Drake and Lil Wayne sitting on a tour bus to listen to one of the most iconic rap albums in history is something that just feels unimaginable. It’s easy to see why this is a moment that Drake would never forget.

At that point in time Drake was nowhere near the megastar that he would become with his So Far Gone mixtape released six months after Wayne’s groundbreaking Carter 3 album. So a young Drake moving to L.A. and being in a room with Kobe Bryant at his Lakers peak was something he maybe couldn’t even dream of at that time.

Considering all of the most famous people whom Drake has been around, the fact that he still vividly remembers that first time around Kobe just shows how highly the Lakers legend is viewed by his peers.

Lakers star LeBron James & son Bronny James walk Drake out at concert

Kobe Bryant wasn’t the only Lakers legend getting love at the Drake concert as current Lakers superstar LeBron James and his son, Bronny James walked with Drake out to the stage.

Drake would also show love to LeBron, noting how he showed up to a release party for his So Far Gone mixtape and showed his support well before he was the star he is today.