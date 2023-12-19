Lakers Video: Famous Dog Sits Courtside During Game Against Knicks

The Los Angeles Lakers and New York Knicks played an entertaining game at Crypto.com Arena on Monday night, but it was actually a dog sitting courtside that stole the show.

Anyone who watched the game likely saw the cute pup, but a fan sitting courtside brought his service dog, a Goldendoodle named Brodie.

Brodie was wearing an Austin Reaves jersey and was seated next to celebrity actors Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick. While it would have been hilarious to see Brodie run out onto the court and do an “Airbud” impression, he was as well-behaved as can be.

In fact, Brodie was even named the “Fan of the Night” at Crypto.com Arena after showing off his dance moves during a timeout.

We're nearing the end of 2023 but we may just have found the CLIP OF THE YEAR 🐶🎉 This service dog was front row at Lakers-Knicks and stole the show! pic.twitter.com/fsv8DEaqYl — ESPN Australia & NZ (@ESPNAusNZ) December 19, 2023

It turns out that Brodie The Goldendoodle is actually a famous dog and has one million followers on Instagram and 6.6 million followers on TikTok.

Those were the follower counts before Brodie sat courtside for a game between two of the more high-profile teams in the league in the Lakers and Knicks, so that should only go up after his performance on Monday.

A lot of times, dogs are in NBA arenas for halftime show and other forms of entertainment. This has to be the first time that a dog was sitting courtside just watching a game.

The hope amongst Lakers fans was that Brodie would bring the team so good luck, although that ultimately was not the case as they lost to the Knicks 114-109. The Lakers have been traveling a ton in the month of December, but head coach Darvin Ham was not willing to use that as an excuse for the team’s poor play.

Regardless, Brodie was still the star of the night and hopefully he will be back sitting courtside at a Lakers game real soon.

Lakers raise In-Season Tournament banner

Monday night was significant for the Lakers in another as the organization raised their banner for winning the NBA’s first In-Season Tournament.

It was a short ceremony in which no one from the organization spoke, and the banner looks a lot different than their traditional championship ones.

Now that the In-Season Tournament is behind them though, the Lakers need to get back on track and start racking up wins to remain in the playoff mix.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!