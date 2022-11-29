Lakers Video: Fan Chugs Beer Out Of Prosthetic Leg While Another Makes First Half Court Shot Since Jan. 2020

The Los Angeles Lakers fans inside the Crypto.com Arena Monday night left extremely disappointed after the team blew a 17-point lead and lost on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to the Indiana Pacers. And that is truly a shame as during the game, the fans seemed to be having an excellent time.

Of course arenas around the country regularly have different things during the game to keep fans engaged and having a good time, but the Lakers fans on this night took it to another level. At one point, the fan cam simply turned into a beer-chugging contest, but one young lady took the cake.

In the middle of the game during the fan cam, she actually removed her prosthetic leg and drank a beer out of it, rightfully being named fan of the game, via Greg Beachem of the Associated Press:

A woman just took off her prosthetic leg and drank a beer out of it at the Lakers game. Needless to say, she was named the fan of the game pic.twitter.com/rFskWi6sXb — Greg Beacham (@gregbeacham) November 29, 2022

It was certainly an unexpected move, but one that made the fans go wild and will likely be remembered by all those in attendance. And despite this memorable move, her status as fan of the game was unofficially called into question later in the night.

Between the third and fourth quarters, fan Jamie Murry stepped on the court and sank a half-court shot to win the $75,000 MGM Rewards Big Shot Jackpot, via the Lakers official Twitter:

Sink the @MGMRewards Big Shot Jackpot ✅

HIt the Griddy ✅

Celebrate with AD ✅ pic.twitter.com/kDqbSobdS2 — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) November 29, 2022

Murray, a fan from Downey, California, became just the 12th person to hit the shot since the promotion began back in 2007. That group does not include former Lakers center Vlade Divac, however, who epically stepped on the court and nailed the shot back in 2014, winning $90,000 for charity. Murray was also the first to hit the shot since Evan Brooks won himself $100,000 back in Jan. 2020.

LeBron James credits Pacers for snatching game away from Lakers

Unfortunately, the fans did leave unhappy as the Lakers couldn’t hold on to their lead in the fourth quarter and dropped a very winnable game to the Pacers. After the game, LeBron James gave credit to the opposition.

“They kept fighting and kept pushing,” LeBron said. “[Tyrese] Halliburton is a really, really dynamic point guard. Really good and cerebral out there. They took the game from us, so you give them credit.”

Haliburton undoubtedly played a huge role with 24 points and 14 assists without turning over the ball. But the Lakers as a whole will look back on this game as one that got away.

