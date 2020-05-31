Watch: Lakers Fan Spots LeBron James, Anthony Davis & JR Smith Riding Bikes In L.A.

While the NBA has been on hiatus for more than two months due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the league appears to be in the final stages of discussions and evaluations for its return.

While the logistics are not yet sorted out, the NBA is reportedly targeting a July 31 return date to finish out the season, with all games likely taking place at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando.

That is good news for the league, but especially the Los Angeles Lakers, who hold the best record in the Western Conference at 49-14 and have a legitimate shot at winning their 17th championship in franchise history.

The Lakers were playing their best basketball all season when everything got shut down, so they now face the challenge of getting back to that level after not being able to play for a few months.

Luckily, the league recently allowed teams to begin opening up their practice facilities, giving Lakers players the ability to begin getting back into game shape as well as the treatment they need to stay healthy.

It’s no secret the Lakers have great chemistry, so it came as no surprise when it was reported that LeBron James had already been holding safe, private workouts with his teammates to ensure they stay in shape during this time.

James’ chemistry with Anthony Davis, in particular, has been highlighted all season as a reason for the Lakers’ success. The two are very close friends and have been tasked with leading a veteran team with championship aspirations.

Every step of the way, James and Davis have been on the same page, and it appears that continues even when the league is shut down. A Lakers fan captured a video of the two and James’ former teammate with the Cleveland Cavaliers, JR Smith, riding bikes together to train in L.A. on Saturday afternoon, via NBA on ESPN:

He drove by and saw LeBron, AD and JR Smith out for a bike ride in LA today 🚲 (via instakyle/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/7ECnq7XKIC — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) May 30, 2020

James was also recently seen riding bikes with his family in L.A., which had to have been cool for any fans walking down the street that saw him.

A long layoff like this can be challenging for a 35-year-old superstar, but it is good to see that James is using this time to stay in shape so he and his teammates are ready to go whenever the season is able to resume.