Lakers Video: Fans In Philippines Pack Building To See Austin Reaves

Through two games at the FIBA World Cup one could make the argument that the team’s best player in the tournament so far has been Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves. Despite some questioning whether he deserved a spot on the team, Reaves has been huge for Team USA off the bench and has been one of their most consistent performers even going back to their exhibition contests.

Reaves has also been the most popular Team USA player especially with the World Cup taking place in Asia between the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia. There has long been a massive contingent of Lakers fans based in Asia and, as such, Reaves often gets the loudest cheers out of anyone in the arena during games.

And those fans are also showing up in droves to see Reaves off the court. Reaves recently had a media appearance in the Philippines and fans absolutely packed the building to get a chance a chance to see the Lakers guard, screaming and chanting his name as he got on the stage, via Clutch Points:

Fans in the Philippines packed out the place to see Austin Reaves 🤯 (via aaronreilly3/IG) pic.twitter.com/8NwhYvV0k6 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 27, 2023

This is surely a new experience for Reaves, but definitely not something new to stars on the Lakers overall. Kobe Bryant’s popularity overseas, and particularly in China, was jaw-dropping as it felt like the entire country came out any time he made an appearance there. Likewise, LeBron James continues to draw massive crowds overseas where it looks impossible to get through.

This time a year ago no one would have expected Austin Reaves to draw a crowd like this anywhere, but his performance last season and in the playoffs made him a fan favorite and those fans aren’t just limited to America. The Lakers’ popularity is international and clearly Reaves’ is as well.

Reaves currently leads Team USA in assists and steals while being tied for second in scoring as he continues to put the world on notice that he can perform on any stage in the world.

Lakers’ Austin Reaves ‘shocked’ at Team USA invitation

Even after his outstanding performance in the NBA playoffs and knowing a much bigger contract was on the way in free agency, the opportunity to play for Team USA was still something Austin Reaves didn’t see coming.

In a recent interview the Lakers guard revealed he was ‘shocked’ when he received the offer to join Team USA from managing director Grant Hill. But the goal was clearly to put together a squad built around younger players who could fit together and Reaves is continuing to prove that he can fit in any lineup with any player.