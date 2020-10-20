Lakers Video: Free Agent DeMarcus Cousins Teases Comeback

With several key players expected to test free agency this offseason, the Los Angeles Lakers are hoping they can avoid significant roster turnover after winning the franchise’s 17th championship.

Among the notable splashes the Lakers made last year was the signing of DeMarcus Cousins. Unfortunately, his season ended before it ever began after tearing his ACL just a month after joining the team.

While Cousins never saw the floor for the Lakers this past season, his presence around the team was heavily felt in the locker room. Although there remains plenty of speculation regarding his future, it seems he is putting in the necessary work to ensure a major comeback.

Cousins took to Twitter to tease his return with a hype video reminding the league what to expect once he’s able to return to the court.

“ Patience is bitter, but it’s fruit is sweet. “ pic.twitter.com/pepq2IVGIg — DeMarcus Cousins (@boogiecousins) October 13, 2020

One of the few silver linings of the unprecedented circumstances brought by the the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic was that it afforded any players dealing with wear and tear ample time to recover for next season. The hiatus even led to the Lakers teasing the prospect of Cousins potentially being back in time for a playoff run.

L.A. ultimately dispelled this notion by releasing Cousins to make room for the signing Markieff Morris after he was bought out. Regardless, it is safe to say that the time off has paid major dividends for Cousins’ recovery.

Cousins made it a point to remain with the team as a veteran presence in the locker room. His pedigree as a four-time All-Star clearly carried some weight when it came to holding the superstar duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis accountable or taking Kyle Kuzma under his wing.

Despite being expected to decline his player option, rumors indicate that the Lakers are looking to bring Davis back on a two-year deal. Meanwhile, the front office will reportedly have some competition from the Golden State Warriors for the services of Dwight Howard.

With Howard expected to receive a solid pay day, L.A. could be eyeing Cousins as the next big man to provide some bang for their buck.

Avery Bradley will be honored with championship ring

Although he opted out of playing in the bubble for personal reasons, Lakers vice president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka has already confirmed Avery Bradley will be receiving a championship ring.

There is no question that he is certainly deserving after playing an integral role in helping the Lakers secure the No. 1 seed in the West before the shut down.

Of course, it remains to be seen if Cousins will also be honored with a ring. Despite not playing at all, he is eligible to receive one should it be offered by the team.

