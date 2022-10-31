Lakers Video: George Mikan’s No. 99 Jersey Raised Into Rafters

It has been a long time coming for the Los Angeles Lakers to retire Hall of Famer George Mikan’s No. 99 jersey in the rafters at Crypto.com Arena.

Mikan is now the 11th player to have his jersey retired by the Purple and Gold. While the 6-foot-10-inch forward joins some elite company, his legacy remains very unique amongst his Laker brothers.

The 1948 league MVP who started it all for the Lakers helped give the franchise their first five championships, with the first one being in 1949. As Mikan’s jersey was lifted up in the rafters Sunday night against the Denver Nuggets, the Lakers faithful can reflect on a true pioneer. His No. 99 jersey joined the other former Lakers greats. something that has been a long-time coming:

George Mikan's jersey is officially retired in the @Lakers rafters 🙌 pic.twitter.com/l5HfHTH3N0 — NBA (@NBA) October 31, 2022

The NBA 75th Anniversary team member’s family took joy in a dream that many can well guess Mikan had during his playing career. This won’t be the only uplifting jersey retirement, as the Lakers plan to retire former big man Pau Gasol’s No. 16 jersey this season as well.

While the Lakers are in a rut trying to find some source of life to the start of this season, they can look to legends like Mikan to see how the six-time All-NBA First Team member created such a winning culture back in his playing days.

James Takes Part In Mitchell & Ness Ownership Expansion

Every hoops fans knows that Mitchell & Ness is like the Louis Vuitton of basketball merchandise. Their replica jerseys and other attire are global fan-favorites.

The company has gained traction after being bought by Fanatics, and more doors are being opened after an expanded ownership group has been launched for Mitchell & Ness.

One noteworthy member of the expansion group is someone who is dominant on the court and in the business realm in Lakers superstar forward LeBron James.

James joins his fellow NBA stars and celebrities as part of this initiative led by Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin.

As Mitchell & Ness and the four-time NBA champion continue to advance in the business sector, the sky is the limit for both James and the company to maximize it’s potential to maintain and further success.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!