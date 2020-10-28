Lakers Video: Giannis Teases Kostas Antetokounmpo Over ‘Championship Treatment’

Despite Giannis Antetokounmpo winning his second straight MVP Award to go along with Defensive Player of the Year, it was his brother — Kostas Antetokounmpo — who walked away with the most coveted hardware, the Larry O’Brien trophy.

Although Giannis was the league’s best player during the regular season, his Milwaukee Bucks were unable to reach the NBA Finals yet again, while Kostas wound up winning it all with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Giannis seems to hold no ill will over his brother reaching the pinnacle of NBA achievement before him, and the situation has led to some excellent viral videos between the two. Now that all of the Antetokounmpo brothers are back home outside of the bubble, they’ve spent plenty of time together, leading to even more teasing and funny content.

Giannis has posted several times to his various social media channels, joking about Kostas and championship behavior in a variety of ways, via Bleacher Report:

“He don’t even see us anymore, bro. This guy act differently.”@Giannis_An34 will never stop hyping up Kostas for winning a title 🤣 pic.twitter.com/tdlmHdQFqH — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 26, 2020

While this is completely harmless ribbing between two brothers, there are likely to be some rumors that spring from it.

With Giannis’ impending free agency, and the belief from many that he would leave the Bucks if he doesn’t win a championship, his name will ultimately be tied to the Lakers in some way. Depending on the shift in salary cap over the next year or so, the Lakers may have room for a max contract in the summer of 2021.

This potentially means they could add Giannis to a core of Anthony Davis and an aging LeBron James to make an unbelievable trio. However unlikely it may be, the videos of Giannis celebrating Kostas’ title with the Lakers are almost certainly going to raise some eyebrows.

Antetokounmpo brothers added to Madden 21’s “The Yard”

In between all of the jokes on social media, the Antetokounmpo brothers found time to join Madden 21 in their newest game mode, “The Yard.” Fans of basketball and football can combine the two by using Giannis, Kostas, or Thanasis to defeat online opponents.

