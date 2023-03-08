Lakers Video: Heat’s Jimmy Butler Flies To L.A. Between Games To Support Pau Gasol During Jersey Retirement Ceremony

Pau Gasol’s legacy was celebrated on Tuesday night with the Los Angeles Lakers retiring his No. 16 jersey at halftime of their game against the Memphis Grizzlies.

There’s never been anyone to say a bad word about Gasol as not only was he an exceptional player, but an even better person and teammate throughout the course of his career.

That was evident by how many former teammates were in attendance at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday to celebrate Gasol’s night. Obviously Kobe Bryant wasn’t there, unfortunately, but plenty of other players from the Lakers’ 2009 and 2010 championship teams were there such as Derek Fisher, Lamar Odom, Metta World-Peace, Sasha Vujacic, Jordan Farmar and Josh Powell.

It wasn’t just former Lakers players there as members of the Spain National Team like Jose Calderon and Juancho Hernangomez were also there for Gasol. Additionally, one of Pau Gasol’s former teammates with the Chicago Bulls, Jimmy Butler, also showed up to support:

This was an awesome gesture for Butler considering the Miami Heat had a home game on Monday and then another on Wednesday. It just goes to show the impact Gasol has on other players though for Butler to want to fly across the country twice just to see his former teammate get his jersey retired.

The two were teammates on the Bulls for two seasons from 2014-16, which was in the latter half of Gasol’s career after he left the Lakers.

Davis told Gasol he wants his jersey retired one day too

Now that Gasol’s jersey is in the rafters, the question is who will be next. LeBron James is likely the answer there with him already being in his 20th season, but after that, it could be another big man in Anthony Davis.

Davis put up a dominant performance in the win over the Grizzlies with 30 points and 22 rebounds, leading the Lakers to a much-needed victory.

Afterward, Davis revealed that he told Gasol he wants to have his No. 3 jersey up in the rafters one day as well. After already helping the Lakers win one championship, Davis is certainly well on his way.

