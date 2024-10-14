Lakers Video: Highlights From Michael Cooper’s Hall Of Fame Induction
The Los Angeles Lakers have been fortunate enough to have numerous star players come through the organization, and they recently saw Michael Cooper get inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame this past weekend.

Cooper is widely regarded as one of the greatest defensive players of all time, serving a critical role on the “Showtime” Lakers during their run in the 1980s.

Despite coming off the bench, Cooper was able to rack up numerous defensive accolades including winning NBA Defensive Player of the Year during the 1986-87 season.

The day of Cooper’s Hall of Fame induction ceremony was filled with several emotional highlights and the Lakers did their part with a video tribute of him and Jerry West. Other highlights included his Hall of Fame speech and congratulations from his peers like James Worthy:

It was great to see Cooper immortalized in basketball history and Los Angeles is beyond lucky to have had him play for them.

This day was a long time coming for Cooper, who finally got recognition for his contributions to a Lakers dynasty. He will now get his No. 21 jersey retired by the Lakers organization later this season after being inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame.

Michael Cooper expected to get emotional at Hall of Fame ceremony

Michael Cooper initially never thought he’d make it to the Basketball Hall of Fame, so he expected to get emotional once the ceremony happened.

