Lakers Video: Highlights From Michael Cooper’s Hall Of Fame Induction

The Los Angeles Lakers have been fortunate enough to have numerous star players come through the organization, and they recently saw Michael Cooper get inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame this past weekend.

Cooper is widely regarded as one of the greatest defensive players of all time, serving a critical role on the “Showtime” Lakers during their run in the 1980s.

Despite coming off the bench, Cooper was able to rack up numerous defensive accolades including winning NBA Defensive Player of the Year during the 1986-87 season.

The day of Cooper’s Hall of Fame induction ceremony was filled with several emotional highlights and the Lakers did their part with a video tribute of him and Jerry West. Other highlights included his Hall of Fame speech and congratulations from his peers like James Worthy:

"My life didn't follow a smooth path…but it wasn't exactly a fast track to the NBA…Finally at the end of the third round with the 60th pick in the Draft, someone took a gamble on me." Your newest member to the #24HoopClass, Michael Cooper. pic.twitter.com/W39IDm3yR1 — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) October 14, 2024

"I owe him more than he can ever understand. I miss him more than I can ever express." Michael Cooper on his friend and mentor, Jerry West 💜💛 📺 #24HoopClass Enshrinement Ceremony on NBA TV pic.twitter.com/cvwych0irz — NBA (@NBA) October 14, 2024

"COOOOOOOP" 🗣️ Magic Johnson, Lisa Leslie & Pat Riley leading the Michael Cooper chant! 📺 #24HoopClass Enshrinement Ceremony on NBA TV pic.twitter.com/NJ2DgQe3c4 — NBA (@NBA) October 14, 2024

“I feel like I'm being welcomed into an amazing family. One with familiar faces. I am grateful and honored. Thank you to the hall, and all of you.” – @ShowtimeCooper #24HoopClass — Basketball HOF (@Hoophall) October 14, 2024

5x NBA Champ Michael Cooper with SEVERAL @WNBA legends 🤝💯 The #24HoopClass Tip-Off Celebration & Awards Gala is tonight at 8pm/et on NBA TV! pic.twitter.com/RPRY0wMQm4 — NBA History (@NBAHistory) October 12, 2024

It was great to see Cooper immortalized in basketball history and Los Angeles is beyond lucky to have had him play for them.

This day was a long time coming for Cooper, who finally got recognition for his contributions to a Lakers dynasty. He will now get his No. 21 jersey retired by the Lakers organization later this season after being inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame.

Michael Cooper expected to get emotional at Hall of Fame ceremony

Michael Cooper initially never thought he’d make it to the Basketball Hall of Fame, so he expected to get emotional once the ceremony happened.

