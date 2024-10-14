Lakers Video: Highlights Of Jerry West’s Third Induction Into The Hall Of Fame
Oct 13, 2024; Uncasville, Conn, USA; Class of 2024 inductee Jerry West is spoken for by his son Johnny West alongside presenters Bob McAdoo (‚Äò00), Magic Johnson (‚Äò02), James Worthy (‚Äò03), Pat Riley (‚Äò08), Jamaal Wilkes (‚Äò12), Shaquille O‚ÄôNeal (‚Äò16), Vlade Divac (‚Äò19), Del Harris (‚Äò22), Pau Gasol (‚Äò23) and Michael Cooper (‚Äò24) during the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement at Symphony Hall Springfield. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

Jerry West is arguably the most important figure in Los Angeles Lakers basketball history as he was directly responsible for several of the championship banners hanging at Crypto.com Arena.

West was the best player in the 1972 NBA Finals where he helped bring home the first title to Los Angeles. Following his playing career, he served in various executive roles for the Lakers where he helped construct several more titles teams. Before leaving the organization, West also laid down the foundation for their “three-peat” in the early 2000s that featured Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant.

For his work as a player and a member of the 1960 USA Basketball team, West was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. However, he also received an unprecedented third nomination into the Hall of Fame for his work as an executive.

This past weekend, West, along with the rest of the Class of 2024 inductees, were honored at Hall of Fame ceremony:

West’s son Jonnie West accepted the orange jacket and ring in his father’s honor, marking another emotional moment for the West family. Although West’s relationship with the franchise soured following his departure, the organization still paid homage to him with a video tribute.

There aren’t enough words to describe what West means to the Lakers franchise and his legacy as a winner and, more importantly, a person will always be remembered.

Lakers to honor Jerry West with No. 44 band during 2024-25 season

Throughout the upcoming season, the Lakers will honor Jerry West by sporting a No. 44 band on their jerseys. Teams will generally have a patch or band to honor a franchise icon, and it’s good to see them paying their respects to one of the greatest to ever wear purple and gold.

