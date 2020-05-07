Lakers Video: How LeBron James Pulled Off Best Pass Of The 2019-2020 NBA Season

Los Angeles Lakers All-Star LeBron James is unquestionably one of the most talented basketball players of all-time.

He can do everything on the floor: defend, shoot, drive, create and pass. You name it, he can do it. To the delight of Lakers fans, every so often, James manages to do something so jaw-dropping that you can’t quite believe what you just saw.

As such, we took a deep dive into one of his more memorable plays. No, it wasn’t a thunderous dunk, chasedown block or heat-check 3-pointer.

LeBron shocked us all with an insane pass against the Golden State Warriors, one that will live on forever in highlight reels and tribute videos.

He has always been a talented passer, but since moving to point guard full-time this season, his dishing dominance has been on full display. Even so, his pass against the Warriors was on another level and has to be considered the best pass of the season.

But just how did he pull it off? We break it down in the video above.