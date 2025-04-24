Lakers Video: Jack Black Recreates Legendary LeBron James ‘It’s Our Ball’ Moment

The Los Angeles Lakers are known for having a large number of celebrity fans, particularly during the ‘Showtime’ era of the 1980s. Jack Nicholson, Denzel Washington, Ice Cube, Snoop Dogg and Will Ferrell are seen regularly at home games, as is another hilarious comedian and actor in Jack Black.

Black has several excellent roles and credits to his name, including Jumanji, Kung Fu Panda and the recently released A Minecraft Movie. And now maybe Black can add another role to his list: Lakers superstar LeBron James.

The Lakers had Black recreate LeBron’s legendary “It’s our ball” rant from the sidelines during the 2020 playoffs, and it came out pretty iconic, via Lakers on X:

Had to have Jack recreate this iconic Bron moment 😂 pic.twitter.com/vifFDJ0fpb — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) April 23, 2025

In the Lakers’ first-round series against the Portland Trail Blazers in the 2020 playoffs, which took place in the bubble, the officials mistakenly gave the Blazers the ball out of a timeout when the Lakers should have had possession. No one seemed to notice except LeBron, who then went off to make sure it was noticed and fixed.

Black’s recreation was on point, to say the least. From his calm demeanor at first to standing and running, going crazy, he captured all the points of the Lakers star. Black even throwing out Rui Hachimura’s name, who wasn’t on that team, is hilarious.

LeBron has had many other amazing and memorable moments in a Lakers uniform, including winning a championship and breaking the NBA’s all-time scoring record. But somehow, this moment while on the bench in the bubble continues to live on in infamy and will likely never be forgotten.

LeBron James believes Lakers held each other accountable in Game 2

Much like in that 2020 Game 2 against the Portland Trail Blazers, the Lakers found themselves down 1-0 going into Game 2 of this first-round playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves. And in both cases, the Lakers responded well and came away with a win. After this victory over Minnesota, LeBron James spoke about how the Lakers came out, believing they did a great job at holding each other accountable and making necessary adjustments.

“Like you just said, it’s about staying even-keeled,” James said after the Lakers’ win. “It doesn’t matter if you lose by 100 or you lose by one. Both are gonna hurt. So it’s about how you stay even-keeled and how you make adjustments going into Game 2 or Game 3, whatever the case may be.

“I thought we looked at what we didn’t do so well, which is a lot of things in Game 1. We took that to heart, we held each other accountable and made the adjustments and we got a better outcome tonight. Now we have to be even better on Friday going to Minnesota. That’s what the playoffs are all about. You’ve got to stay even-keeled.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!