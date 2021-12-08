Lakers Video: James Worthy Hilariously Mocks Cedric Maxwell After Win Over Celtics

Los Angeles Lakers legend James Worthy put on a show after his former team beat the Boston Celtics 117-102 in an NBA classic at Staples Center on Tuesday.

Worthy has been critical of the Lakers amid their lukewarm performance in the first weeks of the 2021-22 season. But the three-time NBA champion couldn’t contain himself when L.A. notched a decisive victory over its archenemy, lighting a cigar to celebrate the victory in the Spectrum SportsNet studio — where he works as an analyst.

But that was just the beginning of the 60-year-old’s amusing performance. After lauding the Lakers with a slow clap, the cigar still sticking out of his mouth, Worthy recalled his own battles against the C’s during his 12-year tenure with the Purple and Gold between 1982-1994 — picking on Celtics great Cedric Maxwell.

The seven-time All-Star mocked Maxwell — who has been announcing Boston games since 2001 — as a video appeared on the studio’s screen, showing his poster dunk over former C’s star from the 1984 NBA Finals.

“He had no hops at all,” Worthy said in front of the screen as the clip of the dunk played over and over again:

"I stuck it on ya and I got a cigar on your face!"@JamesWorthy42 is must-watch TV. 😂 pic.twitter.com/X3sfjpBKhU — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) December 8, 2021

The Lakers great continued teasing Maxwell throughout the night, particularly when his co-hosts showed Worthy a clip of his former rival yawning at Staples Center in the fourth quarter of the Tuesday clash:

Nothing like @JamesWorthy42 after the Lakers beat the Celtics. 😆💜💛 pic.twitter.com/a77UoZzSIV — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) December 8, 2021

“Weak,” Worthy said, “That’s right, we spanked your butt. Put your diaper on and go back to Boston, boy.”

Worthy faced the Celtics in three of his seven NBA Finals appearances with the Lakers. Although his dunk on Maxwell came in the Finals series L.A. lost to Boston, Worthy took his revenge the following year — helping the Purple and Gold beat the C’s in seven games in 1985.

He did it again in 1987, defeating the Celtics in six games.

Frank Vogel praises Lakers defense after victory over Celtics

Even though the Lakers have been struggling on the defensive end of the floor in 2021-22, they put on a great defensive showing against the Celtics on Tuesday. Head coach Frank Vogel acknowledged the improvement of the Lakers’ defense after the game.

“Much better than it’s been,” Vogel said.

“We learn about our group a little bit every game. We make our adjustments. Our group has a great way of talking things out and having group intelligence. Our coaching staff really evaluates what we’re doing on a game-by-game basis and we’re very proud of our defensive performance tonight.”

