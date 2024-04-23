Lakers Video: James Worthy & Robert Horry Have Strong Criticism After Game 2 Loss To Nuggets

Spectrum SportsNet, the television home of the Los Angeles Lakers, has one of the best crews in the league, featuring legends breaking down games. There were two who covered Game 2 of the Lakers’ first round series against the Denver Nuggets in James Worthy and Robert Horry, and they showed that they are still passionate about the success of this franchise.

Leading up to Game 2, L.A. knew it needed to steal a game in Denver to have a fighter’s chance of winning this series. Similar to Game 1, the Lakers started the game off strong once again, securing a 20-point lead at one point.

However, as every meeting goes between these two teams, the Nuggets fought back and out-executed the Lakers to beat them for the 10th straight time with insult to injury being Jamal Murray sinking a buzzer-beater to give Denver a 2-0 lead. As the series swings to L.A., Worthy and Horry broke down their thoughts following the game, expressing plenty of frustrations, via Spectrum SportsNet:

Our 'Access SportsNet' crew on the Lakers' blowing a 20-point lead in Game 2 against the Nuggets. pic.twitter.com/oVx1tj5Utx — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) April 23, 2024

This was a game that the Lakers needed and had the sole possession of for the majority of this game. While the 20-point lead evaporated, the opportunity to win was present and failed to shut the door on the defending champions. Worthy and Horry were not pleased with the team’s play with the former going as far as critiquing LeBron James’ second-half play.

It is disheartening to see this kind of collapse, but when it comes to a good chunk of all of these losses against Denver, the Lakers are simply not able to execute enough on the level of the Nuggets. Despite getting two games where Jamal Murray has shot poorly back-to-back games, the purple and gold could not take advantage.

James Worthy believes LeBron James hasn’t been in L.A. long enough to get a statue

James Worthy has seen a lot of different iterations of the Lakers since covering them for Spectrum SportsNet, this James and Anthony Davis era being one of them. After securing a championship in 2020, L.A. has struggled to replicate that kind of success and getting back to a position of dominance.

Now as James enters the final years of his career, it remains to be seen if the four-time champion will be considered a legend when it comes to the Lakers organization. Worthy admits that the star has not been in L.A. long enough to get a statue but believes it is ‘doable.’

