Lakers Video: Jarred Vanderbilt Gets In Pregame Workout As He Nears Return

The Los Angeles Lakers were bit by the injury bug early this season as they have yet to be at full strength with players like Jarred Vanderbilt, Gabe Vincent, Jalen Hood-Schifino, Rui Hachimura, Gabe Vincent and Cam Reddish all missing some time.

Vanderbilt has not played since the Lakers’ preseason opener due to heel bursitis, although he appears to be inching closer to a return.

The forward was recently cleared to begin a return to play progression after being re-evaluated and although Darvin Ham recently stated that he has not taken contact in his workouts, that bridge could be crossed soon and then he could be on the verge of a return.

Avoiding setbacks will be key for Vanderbilt, and he looked healthy when he got in a pregame workout with Lakers assistant coach DeMarre Carroll, via Jordan Richard of Swish Cultures:

Lakers Jarred Vanderbilt ( @JVando ) is getting close to making his return with the Lakers he was working out with coach @DeMarreCarroll1 on corner 3s, get action, and slips in pick & roll 🔥 pic.twitter.com/DG2x225ZT9 — Swish Cultures (@swishcultures_) November 24, 2023

It’s great to see Vanderbilt being able to move comfortably and get up and down the court seemingly without any issues from his heel. The Lakers have been very deliberate in his rehab process, ensuring that this doesn’t become a bigger issue and he can be 100% healthy whenever he is able to return.

The Lakers have missed Vanderbilt greatly to begin the season as his energy and effort guarding opposing stars on the perimeter is invaluable.

Perhaps the biggest hole in Vanderbilt’s game has been the lack of a corner 3-point shot, but as shown in this video, that is clearly something he worked on a lot this past summer. Vanderbilt’s mechanics look a lot more fluid compared to last season and if that can carry over to games then he will be a huge piece of this Lakers team this season.

Reddish considered day-to-day with left adductor soreness

The Lakers have also been missing another key wing in Cam Reddish, who recently earned a spot in the starting lineup and has made the most of it to this point.

Reddish has been dealing with left adductor soreness though that has forced him out of the last two games, leaving the Lakers even more shorthanded on the wing. The good news is that his injury is not as bad as the Lakers originally feared and he will be considered day-to-day moving forward.

