Lakers Video: JaVal McGee Does Shaq Impressions With Dwight Howard

JaVale McGee has done a solid for fans with his Youtube channel with a “Life Inside the Bubble” series that provides behind-the-scenes look at life for players at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

Previous installments offered a peek at McGee’s decision to make the trip despite the risks involved with his respiratory condition and the team’s first practice inside the bubble.

During the latest episode, McGee kicked things off with his morning routine that featured a lesson on how to tie a durag before getting a breakfast of French toast sticks and a veggie omelet in.

After passing JR Smith in the hallway before a workout, McGee and Quinn Cook took advantage of the opportunity to crash the press conference of the team’s newest addition.

McGee followed up the photobomb with an impersonation of Shaquille O’Neal alongside Dwight Howard. The joke between him and Howard is intriguing considering both have some history with O’Neal for their various spats off the court.

McGee capped things off by sharing a phone conversation with his father and former NBA player George Montgomery. Among the notable topics they discussed was Montgomery’s experience playing with Michael Jordan.

The Lakers have relished in the strong locker room culture they established throughout the course of the season and it has clearly translated into the bubble amid the addition of some new faces in Smith and Dion Waiters. This should certainly help pay huge dividends on the court once the 2019-20 NBA season restart officially begins.

McGee certainly did not miss a beat in his first taste of real action by making his presence felt with 13 points on 6-of-8 shooting to go along with two rebounds in the scrimmage loss to the Dallas Mavericks.

Although the team is still far from a finished product at this point, it is encouraging to see that the team chemistry has not waned since the trip has begun.

McGee shares bond with Howard

Beyond both having history with O’Neal, McGee and Howard have formed a productive duo at the center position this season. Although McGee intended on participating in the NBA restart, Howard gave some thought to sitting out.

“I’m happy about it, of course. That’s my brother, my teammate, and the team wouldn’t be the same without him,” McGee said of Howard playing.

“I feel like the frontcourt presence is crazy with me him. Like we said in the beginning of the season — Twin Towers. We’re doing our thing, defending the rim and helping our team win.”

