Lakers Video: JaVale McGee Shows Championship Celebration In Final ‘Life In The Bubble’ Episode

Los Angeles Lakers center and now three-time NBA champion JaVale McGee took fans behind the scenes on the night the team took home their 17th title in the final episode of “Life in the Bubble.”

Beginning the moment the buzzer sounded at the end of Game 6 of the NBA Finals and going through the entire night following, McGee’s vlog is filled with fun moments.

McGee — while still on the court during the trophy presentation — went player to player to get their in the moment reactions. His video featured comments from Alex Caruso, Dwight Howard, Rajon Rondo, LeBron James, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

Some highlights include James accusing the Larry O’Brien trophy of “cheating” on him for the last four years. McGee then gets on the bus back to the hotel, where he has a conversation with JR Smith and Talen Horton-Tucker.

He and Smith tell Horton-Tucker how lucky he is to win a championship in his rookie season. Back at the hotel, Lakers vice president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka crossed off win No. 16 on the big board the team kept on their hotel floor, with the Western Conference championship trophy directly beside it.

They all celebrated together once again before heading to their individual rooms to get ready for the main event of the night. That was a party at the largest restaurant and bar on the bubble campus, where everyone in the Lakers traveling party attended.

McGee spoke with Jared Dudley’s mother, Anthony Davis, and head athletic trainer Nina Hseih, among others, with each showing their excitement for the big win. The next morning, McGee showed the team boarding the flight and returning to L.A., where they’re greeted by dozens of fans ready to celebrate with them.

LeBron James pays tribute to Kobe Bryant celebrating NBA championship

Continuing with the Lakers championship celebrations, LeBron James decided to take to Instagram to post a tribute to Kobe Bryant, who tragically passed away in January.

The Instagram post consisted of three images and simply stated that he hopes that he made Bryant proud during this playoff run.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!