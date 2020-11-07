Lakers Video: JaVale McGee Releases Bonus Episode Of ‘Life In The Bubble’

The Los Angeles Lakers left the Orlando bubble as NBA champions after spending about three long months confined to the Walt Disney World campus.

The players kept reiterating how difficult life in the bubble was. From loneliness and a sense of isolation to scarce non-basketball activities available beyond hoops, the setting was taking a mental toll on everyone invited to participate in the NBA restart.

JaVale McGee was documenting his experiences from Day 1 in Orlando to the moment the Lakers were crowned champions on his “Life in the Bubble” vlog.

And even though the team left the bubble about three weeks ago, he recently surprised fans by releasing a new episode with footage that previously did not make the cut.

Among the highlights are clips showing how the now three-time NBA champion stayed entertained when receiving treatment together with Talen Horton-Tucker and Dwight Howard, how he got his haircut — Jordan Clarkson making a short cameo — and also offering insight on the food in the bubble. McGee also included conversations during which he caught up with his parents.

McGee said he would release one more behind-the-scenes episode in the coming weeks and promised to answer some of the questions fans posted in the comment section of his vlog.

McGee sells L.A. mansion

McGee is among the Lakers who have player options in their contracts and could become free agents this offseason. The Nevada alum has not offered any insight on his future yet, but the recent move he made on the real estate market might offer a hint at what his plans are.

Days after the NBA Finals ended, McGee sold his Encino mansion for $2.49 million — five years after he bought it from Latin music star Marc Anthony.

Rajon Rondo, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Anthony Davis are expected to opt out of their contracts with the Lakers. However, Davis is likely to re-sign with L.A. in free agency.

