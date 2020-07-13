Lakers Video: JaVale McGee Shares Insight With ‘Life In The Bubble’ Vlog

With the NBA bubble being a big topic of discussion for fans outside of Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, Los Angeles Lakers center JaVale McGee has decided to document his journey with a vlog titled “Life in the Bubble.”

While nothing is concrete, the series presumably will cover the Lakers’ entire time in Orlando and their quest for championship. McGee posted the first episode to YouTube on Sunday, which exmined the very beginning of the trip to Orlando.

It starts with McGee, his wife and their daughter in the car on the way to the airport. They talk about how once McGee leaves and goes to Orlando, he won’t be able to see either of them for about two months — until the second round of the playoffs have begun.

The episode continues to show the pre-screening process that McGee and every other member of the Lakers traveling party had to go through. It consisted of taking his temperature and asking a number of questions about his health.

The vlog skips the flight, showing the very beginning when McGee boards the plane. Players and coaches were required to sit alone in a row to comply with social distancing. Lakers head coach Frank Vogel can be seen in the background as well as LeBron James.

The remainder of the video details the coronavirus (COVID-19) testing process for the Lakers players upon arrival at the Coronado Spring Resort, as well as the beginning of the 488 hour quarantine that players had to undergo.

Once in his hotel room, McGee shows fans the layout as well as the gifts given to each player by the NBA. These gifts included an Amazon Fire Stick TV, a cell phone sanitizer, and a number of snacks. This also included some books about racial injustice in the United States as well as a personalized gift from Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

McGee comfortable with playing in Orlando

Upon arriving at Walt Disney World, McGee was among the first members of the Lakers organization to speak with media. “I feel like the first thing that weighed in the most was being away from my family for two months. That was the main thing,” he answered when asked if there were any concerns being part of the NBA restart.

“Second, was definitely my asthma. Didn’t want anything to happen with that. But I’ve been so focused all year on one goal and that’s winning an NBA championship. If I go through how I’ve been my whole life, I have asthma and could’ve quit then. I feel like I’ve just got to keep going.”

