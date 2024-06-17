Lakers Video: Jerry West Details Unique Relationship With Kobe Bryant

Los Angeles Lakers legend Jerry West recently passed away at the age of 86, another tragic loss to the franchise and NBA community as a whole.

While West is the logo of the NBA and was a tremendous scoring guard, he also played a great role for L.A. as an executive. He notably brought in Kobe Bryant, trading for him in the 1996 NBA Draft, which was a risky move given he was a prospect coming out of Lower Merion High School.

But those two would develop a great relationship with West serving as a father figure to Bryant during his time in Los Angeles. Now that they’re both gone, a video surfaced about West sharing a funny story and analogy about his and Bryant’s relationship, via ESPN Los Angeles:

The story of the Mamba and the Mongoose 🥹 Imagine the conversations Kobe and Jerry West are having (via @espn, @saltersl) pic.twitter.com/Gq9ioJu5Yb — ESPN Los Angeles (@ESPNLosAngeles) June 12, 2024

To have both West and Bryant gone will always hurt, but their legacy will live on as both truly left everlasting impacts on the Lakers and NBA. Their partnership would result in the Lakers building a dynasty around Bryant, winning three straight championships and then eventually two more.

West had an underrated ability to search for talent and Bryant is the best player he found during his tenure with L.A. For him to turn into a player that contended with Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan and have similar other worldly scoring abilities is truly remarkable. Ultimately, West did not leave the Lakers on great terms, but his impact is unforgettable and should be appreciated until the end of time.

Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan, Pau Gasol & more react to passing of Lakers legend Jerry West

Jerry West’s sudden death left many around the NBA saddened, but it has resulted in the basketball community celebrating his legacy as a player and executive. While many are quick to point to his time with the Lakers, West remained a prominent figure in the association and continued to stay involved and push basketball forward until his final days.

A ton of current and former players took to social media to send their condolences and also share some of their stories about West. Notably, Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan, Pau Gasol and more reacted to this sudden news, but West’s incredible legacy will continue to live on and could never be forgotten.

