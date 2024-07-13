Lakers Video: Jerry West Honored At 2024 Las Vegas Summer League
(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

It’s been over a month, but the NBA continues to mourn Los Angeles Lakers legend Jerry West who died on June 12 at the age of 86.

West is one of the most influential figures in league history and was an integral part in establishing the Lakers into the franchise and brand it is today. Not only did West bring the first NBA championship to Los Angeles as a member of the Lakers, he also helped the organization win more as a general manager before moving on to different ventures.

The Hall of Fame shooting guard was known for his competitiveness on the court, but he also excelled as a front office executive because of his eye for talent. West’s best find was Kobe Bryant, though he also made sure to scout the next wave of NBA players at the annual Las Vegas Summer League.

Ahead of the opening tip between the Minnesota Timberwolves and New Orleans Pelicans, the personnel at Summer League honored West by leaving his courtside seat open as well as playing a touching video tribute on the jumbotron, via Dave McMenamin of ESPN and Scott Agness of Fieldhouse Files:

West was a staple at Summer League games as he sat courtside so he could meet and chat with players. He always had a large Dairy Queen cup by his side when he watched the games, so it was a nice touch to have that left on his chair. The shirt left on his chair reads “The Soul of Summer League” which is an apt way to describe his presence there.

As for the video, it included several highlights and clips from his playing days but later transitions to his time as as the Lakers head coach and general manager. It concluded with his stints working for the Memphis Grizzlies, L.A. Clippers and Golden State Warriors.

Although West may be gone, his legacy will live on forever.

Lakers’ Kareem Abdul-Jabbar said Jerry West was made for basketball

There aren’t many people who can match what Jerry West did for the game of basketball which is why Kareem Abdul-Jabbar said he was made for it.

