Lakers Video: Jimmy Butler Says ’22 Looks Good In Purple & Gold’

While the Los Angeles Lakers are currently knee deep in their coaching search, the focus will eventually turn to the roster and how they can improve to get back into championship contention in 2024-25.

The Lakers have three tradable first-round picks at their disposal, which means they have naturally been linked to some star players that could become available via trade such as Donovan Mitchell and Trae Young.

One other star player who hasn’t been mentioned is Jimmy Butler. He has been the leader of the Miami Heat for the last handful of years but is said to be looking for a massive contract extension. After ending this past season injured, it remains to be seen if the Heat will be willing to offer it to the 34-year-old.

If the two sides are unable to come to an agreement then perhaps Miami decides to go in a different direction by trading their biggest star. And of course Butler seems to be playing up that possibility, much to the dismay of Lakers fans.

While attending an L.A. Sparks game on Friday night, Butler did an interview with Nikki Kay of Spectrum SportsNet and had some interesting comments:

“For some reason 22 looks good in purple and gold.” – Jimmy Butler courtside in Los Angeles pic.twitter.com/ZDisNHWdUg — Nikki Kay (@NikkiKaySN1) June 8, 2024

Butler was wearing the jersey of Sparks rookie sensation Cameron Brink, who wears No. 22. While it was great to see him supporting Brinks, the Sparks and the WNBA as a whole, he knew exactly what he was doing with these comments.

The Lakers were linked to Butler when he hit free agency in the summer of 2019, although talks never got serious and he wound up going to Miami instead. He then, of course, met the Lakers in the NBA Finals a year later in the Orlando bubble.

In the event that Butler ever did join the Lakers though, he wouldn’t be able to wear No. 22 anyway as that was retired to honor the great Elgin Baylor.

Magic Johnson wants Lakers to hire Dan Hurley

As far as the Lakers’ coaching search goes, UConn head coach Dan Hurley came into focus as their top target this past week after JJ Redick was the presumed favorite for weeks.

One person who is in favor of the Lakers hiring Hurley is Magic Johnson, who believes he will help change the culture and get L.A. back to its winning ways.

