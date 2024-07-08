Lakers Video: JJ Redick Bids Farewell To Podcast After Accepting Head Coaching Job

After months of courting and waiting, the Los Angeles Lakers made the move to officially hire JJ Redick as the franchise’s new head coach.

Redick was the frontrunner from the onset of the Lakers’ head coaching search and the decision was made once the 2024 NBA Finals were over. Redick was previously serving as an ESPN analyst during the Finals, but once his committment was over Los Angeles had a path to hire him.

Although Redick’s lack of coaching experience in the NBA has been discussed ad nauseam, he is a bright basketball mind who has a clear understanding of schemes, systems and how to communicate with players. Shortly after retiring, Redick and his media company ThreeFourTwo Productions launched “The Old Man and The Three” podcast which went in depth on basketball and featured numerous guests.

However, once Redick accepted the position as Lakers’ head coach he announced that he would no longer continue podcasting and later released a heartfelt video bidding farewell to the show, via The Old Man & The Three:

In the video, Redick reflects deeply on the opportunites basketball’s afforded him and how grateful he is to have been able to launch such a successful basketball podcast. He also goes on to reassure the audience that the podcast will continue in his absence and even teases an interview that he had no part in. He closes out the clip by once again thanking the listeners and viewers and signs off, a fitting good bye to a podcast that was wildly entertaining as it was informative.

While it must have been difficult for Redick to let go of something he built from the ground up, he now gets the opportunity of a lifetime by getting to coach the purple and gold. If Redick is able to lead the franchise back to a title, he will be immortalized in NBA history. If not, then he can always return to the media and podcasting.

Lakers’ LeBron James excited to work with JJ Redick and coaching staff

LeBron James grew familiar with JJ Redick as the two were co-hosts of the “Mind the Game” podcast. After a Team USA practice, James said he’s excited to work with Redick and the new Lakers coaching staff during the 2024-25 season.

