Lakers Video: Jordan Clarkson Shares Impact Kobe Bryant Had On His Career

With Aug. 23 being the late, great Kobe Bryant’s birthday and Mamba Day the following day on Aug. 24, it’s great to see the appreciation the Los Angeles Lakers legend is getting for the kind of person he was and what he did for the game of basketball. His passing still affects fans, teammates, family and close friends to this day and that won’t be changing anytime soon.

Bryant truly poured his heart and soul into the basketball and left nothing unanswered when he went out in his final game dropping 60 points. While the Lakers weren’t competitive during the final years of the Black Mamba’s career, he still played a key role in the youth movement that was happening. Players like D’Angelo Russell, Julius Randle, Larry Nance Jr. and Jordan Clarkson were all new to the league and were trying to find their way. The 20-year veteran was pivotal in helping those guys grow as players, giving them advice and experience needed to grow in the league.

Specifically for Clarkson, he has gone to the Utah Jazz and become a flamethrower of a scorer with his ability to shoot and get to the rim. In the 2022-23 season, Clarkson became the starting two-guard and averaged a career-high 20.8 points on 44.4% from the field and 33.8% from three. While the 6’4″ guard has found his way in the league, he credits Bryant for having a huge impact on his career thus far, via FIBA:

Jordan Clarkson on Kobe and his influence on the game 🐍 ♾️#FIBAWC pic.twitter.com/4lsOkg0dkO — FIBA (@FIBA) August 23, 2023

It is clear that the five-time champion had a significant impact on Clarkson that he went as far as to get a sentimental tattoo of the two when he was with the Lakers. The Missouri product was one of many gems the Lakers’ scouting department found late in the second round of 2014, where he quickly became one of the notable pieces of the franchise’s rebuild.

While Bryant was on his way out when guys like Clarkson were on the Lakers, it is still an everlasting experience to share the floor with a prestigious player like Kobe. It is cool to see Clarkson honor the Mamba with a tattoo, signaling he’ll never forget that moment in his career and will continue to hold it dearly.

Drake recalls the first time he met Kobe Bryant

There are plenty of stories from NBA players sharing their experiences with Bryant, but hip-hop star Drake also recently shared his first interaction with the Hall of Famer. With the untimely passing on Bryant, these stories hold much more weight to not just players but celebrities or those who’ve ever had the pleasure of meeting the Lakers legend.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!