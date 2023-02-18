Lakers Video: Julius Randle Has Hilarious Reason For Wanting To Play With LeBron James In 2023 NBA All-Star Game

The Los Angeles Lakers have some positive momentum heading into the All-Star break as they picked up a crucial win against the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Lakers are fighting for their playoff lives as they sit a few spots back in the Western Conference standings, though the roster is undoubtedly a better fit after the trade deadline. While the new pieces are fitting in well so far, everything revolves around the health of LeBron James, who is currently dealing with a nagging foot injury.

James was forced to miss three games before returning against New Orleans, but now gets a few more days of rest before making his 19th All-Star Game appearance. James was voted once again as a team captain where he’ll get the opportunity to pick his team in what’s sure to be another exciting game.

Former Laker and current New York Knicks star Julius Randle was named an All-Star for just the second time in his career and he admitted he wanted to play with James at the All-Star Game albeit for a hilarious reason, via SNYtv:

Julius Randle would like to play with LeBron James and Paul George at the All-Star Game. Why LeBron? "It would be fun to do before he gets his old ass outta here" 🤣 pic.twitter.com/HPlgO6tGsh — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) February 15, 2023

James is currently dominating even at Year 20, though it’s anyone’s guess how long he’ll continue to play. While it’s a safe bet to assume James will play for at least a couple more years as he waits for his son Bronny James to enter the league, things can change quickly so players like Randle will look to try and play alongside the King while they can.

Regardless of how the teams shake out, it’ll be another special evening for James, who is reportedly going to be honored at halftime of the All-Star Game for breaking the scoring record. Greatness like James does not come around very often, so the NBA is doing the right thing by celebrating a living legend.

The break couldn’t come at a better time for James, who has been hampered by a foot issue that he’s had to manage throughout the season. After the game against the Pelicans, James said his foot was feeling fine but also acknowledged that the break will be very beneficial for him and the rest of the team.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!