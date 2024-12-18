Lakers Video: Justin Jefferson Pays Tribute To LeBron James With Celebration

The chalk toss has been a part of LeBron James’ pregame routine since he came into the league with the Cleveland Cavaliers and has remained so through his time with the Miami Heat and now with the Los Angeles Lakers. The same can be said about his ‘Silencer’ celebration when he hits a shot to put a game away and both are often imitated by many. One of the most recent came from Minnesota Vikings star wide receiver Justin Jefferson.

Jefferson is one of, if not the best, receiver in the NFL today and has been viewed as such almost since the moment he stepped into the NFL. Already at 38 career touchdowns in less than five full NFL seasons, Jefferson has his own signature celebration dance known as ‘The Griddy’ that has taken the football world by storm.

And on Monday night in the Vikings victory over the Chicago Bears, Jefferson would combine LeBron’s signature chalk toss and ‘silencer’ celebration with his Griddy dance, much to the delight of the Lakers superstar himself, who responded to the video on his personal social media page:

This went so CRAZY!!!!!! Jetts ✈️ to DOPE! 🫡 Young 👑 https://t.co/dwTUfYaRba — LeBron James (@KingJames) December 17, 2024

As the years have gone on, Jefferson has added different things to the Griddy depending on the week just to change things up, and this time he chose to pay homage to one of the greatest athletes this world has ever seen. Greatness recognizes greatness and Jefferson felt the desire to recognize the Lakers star on this night.

The love in the celebration actually didn’t end there as right after his ‘Silencer’ Jefferson would make his hands into a heart and say into the camera ‘We love you Randy!’ to Vikings legend and NFL Hall of Famer Randy Moss, who recently revealed he is battling cancer.

Jefferson is truly one of the bright young stars the NFL has to offer and he made sure to pay homage to a couple of all-time greats on Monday Night Football.

Of course LeBron James himself is mainly focused on the Lakers and getting this season back on track, not to mention his own injury issues that have kept him out recently. He made his return to the court from a left foot issue on Sunday, but also made it clear that this is a lingering injury.

“It’s an everyday thing. It’s not behind me. It’s an everyday thing,” LeBron said of his foot soreness. “It’s something that’s been lingering for the last few years, but I was able to do a lot of great things to reassure; not only that but I got kneed in the quad in the Atlanta game at the end of regulation by AD, so that is now back to 100%.”

