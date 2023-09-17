Lakers Video: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Clarifies Taking Oscar Robertson Over Magic Johnson As Best Point Guard Ever

A big topic of conversation in the NBA world this summer has been who is the greatest point guard ever as Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry continues to rack up accolades to catch up to the likes of Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson.

The conversation has been so popular that ever Michael Jordan chimed in saying he would take Johnson over Curry.

One other player who certainly has a case though is Oscar Robertson, a former teammate of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s in Milwaukee.

Even though Abdul-Jabbar played with Johnson on the Lakers and the star duo won five championships together, he surprisingly took Robertson when he was asked about the greatest point guard debate, via Justin Walters of Pix 11 News:

Who’s the GOAT when it comes to point guards?! Kareem Abdul-Jabbar doesn’t think it’s Magic or Curry. He told me it’s Oscar Robertson. #NBATwitter pic.twitter.com/3QL4N8lhMJ — Justin Walters (@JustinWaltersTV) September 14, 2023

“I don’t think you’re gonna want to hear this,” Abdul-Jabbar said when asked about the best point guard. “Oscar Robertson, the Big O. I only had a chance to play with him at the end of his career, but he was awesome,” Abdul-Jabbar said. “And if people had seen him play in the prime of his career and with the 3-point shot. Oscar had 3-point range, but he never got to play when the 3-point shot was incorporated into the game.

“And people don’t really understand how significant he was in how to play the game. But I played with him for those four years. I know Steph Curry and LeBron [James], Kobe [Bryant], Magic, all those guys are superior. But I would have to go with Oscar.”

Naturally, these comments caused fans to wonder why he didn’t pick Johnson, who made the NBA Finals nine times in his career and won three MVP awards.

Abdul-Jabbar later took to social media himself to clarify what he meant by picking Robertson over Johnson:

A couple days ago a reporter asked me who I thought the best point guard was in @NBA

After giving it some more thought I wanted @Lakers @MagicJohnson fans to hear my further thoughts … pic.twitter.com/TqbBmMBZGn — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (@kaj33) September 16, 2023

“I was asked earlier this week who is the best point guard in the NBA,” Abdul-Jabbar said in his video. “It’s a very difficult question. Steph Curry was mentioned, he’s the best 3-point shooters in the NBA these days and a very valuable player. And people also mention Magic Johnson. I picked Oscar Robertson, but I should have said first of all that Magic really should get the priority because I played with him and we won five world championships together and he’s my best teammate ever.

“So I can’t put anybody else in front of [Magic]. But I have to give credit to Oscar for being the complete player that he was and an example for a whole lot of players that come up behind him. It’s almost impossible for me to determine who is the best between all those guys but I can tell you why [I picked Magic] and that’s the success that I enjoyed with Magic. So there you have it.”

This was a much more diplomatic answer from Abdul-Jabbar, which makes sense considering he played with both Johnson and Robertson and both were so incredible in their respective careers. Choosing one is definitely no easy task, so it is good to see Abdul-Jabbar showing love to both legends.

Jeanie Buss enjoying season two of ‘Winning Time’

The complicated relationship between Abdul-Jabbar and Johnson is something that is being explored in season two of HBO’s hit show ‘Winning Time.’

Lakers governor Jeanie Buss recently commented on the show, saying that she has been enjoying it and that the actors who play Abdul-Jabbar and Johnson have both done really well.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!