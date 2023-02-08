Lakers Video: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar & Shaquille O’Neal Share Moment Of Mutual Respect & Love

Tuesday’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder was historic for Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, who became the NBA’s all-time leading scorer. The Lakers hosted numerous celebrities and NBA all-time greats to witness James’ generational accomplishment, including Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who previously earned the record almost 39 years ago.

While the night was all about James breaking Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time scoring record, the latter got a chance to speak with Shaquille O’Neal after the game on the TNT broadcast. The relationship between the Captain and the Diesel has not been perfect as in multiple interviews and his biography, O’Neal said that Abdul-Jabbar never recognized him during his playing career.

In a quick exchange between the two Hall of Fame centers, O’Neal and Abdul-Jabbar cleared up the beef that may have surrounded them. Both former players shared the mutual respect that they both have for each other on national television and made it a heartwarming moment for fans to see:

Relationships between all-time great NBA players are unique, but they are especially great to see when the bond is shared having formerly played in the purple and gold. The interview between O’Neal and Abdul-Jabbar was a perfect example of the class that the greatest who ever shot a basketball share.

Though O’Neal’s and Abdul-Jabbar’s relationship may not be perfect even after the interview, the effort that both former players took to clear the negativity surrounding them was the right thing to do on a historic night for Abdul-Jabbar.

James Shoots Fadeaway Jumpers Because Of Jordan

It might be an unspoken rule in the NBA that in order to be one of the league’s best players, you must shoot the fadeaway jumper. The signature shot sprouted to fame with Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan hitting it consistently.

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant also advanced the famous Jordan fadeaway in his 20-year NBA career. Now, it has been James’ turn to add the shot to his game and master it in his post game at 38-years-old.

When asked about why he likes and shoots the fadeaway shot, James said that he ‘literally shoots fadeaway shots because of Jordan.’ Though it may look different because of the four-time NBA Champion’s size and frame, it is still impossible to guard like Jordan’s fadeaway was.

With James still having some time left to play in his career, the NBA’s all-time leading scorer will continue to utilize the fadeaway, which is even what he went to when breaking the record.

