Lakers Video: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Speaks To Dodgers On Jackie Robinson Day

April 15 is one of the most important days of the year across all sports. Jackie Robinson Day commemorates Robinson breaking the color barrier as a member of then-Brooklyn, now-Los Angeles Dodgers, a massive step in race relations throughout America.

Every year across baseball, every player wears Robinson’s number 42 jersey to honor one of the true giants in all of sports. The Dodgers have made it a tradition for the team to gather around Robinson’s statue in the centerfield plaza and this year the team also had a speaker in Los Angeles Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Abdul-Jabbar had a personal relationship with Robinson and was actually born the day after Robinson broke the color barrier. The Lakers legend took some time to speak to both the Dodgers and Colorado Rockies about all Robinson did and what he meant to this country:

To hear such a message from Kareem, who knew Robinson personally, just makes it that more special and gives a different scope to the impact the latter had on this country. As the Lakers legend noted, his mother didn’t know much about baseball, but they took the time to begin listening to Dodgers games regardless, as what Robinson was doing was so important in eliminating segregation in America.

Robinson actually played a role in Abdul-Jabbar attending UCLA, sending him a letter while the Lakers legend was in high school urging him to come play for the Bruins, which obviously turned out to be the right choice. And Kareem still has a picture alongside Robinson and another pioneer in Bill Russell after he won NBA Rookie of the Year in 1970.

It was a very difficult road that Robinson had to travel and he dealt with a lot of horrible things during this time. But that is why it is important to remember and recognize what he accomplished. From serving this country as a member of the U.S. Army to his outstanding career with the Dodgers, there are simply not enough words to truly represent to this country and the entire world.

