Lakers Video: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Thanks Late Vin Scully For Being Gift To His Life

The Los Angeles Lakers family joined the L.A. Dodgers in celebrating the memory of the late Vin Scully, who died at the age of 94 on Tuesday.

Scully served as the voice of Dodgers baseball for 67 years, announcing his first game in 1950 — when the team still called Brooklyn its home. “We have lost an icon,” Dodgers president and CEO Stan Kasten said in a statement on Twitter after the legendary broadcaster’s passing.

Many former and current Lakers paid tributes to Scully, celebrating his life and career. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar joined in remembering the commentator on Wednesday, addressing the Dodgers faithful in a video on social media.

“Like the rest of Dodger nation, I’m sad at Vin Scully’s passing. But I can only be so sad because he left so much joy behind,” Abdul-Jabbar said.

“Starting in 1959 when I rooted [for] the Dodgers to their very first World Series championship until just recently … when Vince finally retired.

“We’re gonna miss him, but I’m always gonna be a big fan of Dodger Blue and Vin Scully was a big part of that. I thank him for his gift to my life and to all Dodger fans.”

Scully retired in 2016, just a year before the Dodgers returned to the World Series for the first time in 29 years.

Magic Johnson shares admiration for Scully’s personality and broadcasting style

Magic Johnson took time to express his admiration for Scully’s life and career in a tribute Twitter thread. “I’ll always remember his smooth broadcasting style. He had a voice and a way of storytelling that made you think he was only talking to you. His Hall of Fame career is to be admired,” Johnson wrote.

“Vin was the nicest and sweetest man outside of the booth and was beloved by all of our Dodgers family. … His legacy will live on throughout Major League Baseball and he will be remembered as the greatest announcer ever in MLB history.”

