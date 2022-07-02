Lakers Video: Kevin Garnett Motivates Anthony Davis To Win 2022-23 MVP

Playing for the Los Angeles Lakers demands a lot from the mental fortitude of an NBA athlete. Like Lakers legend Kobe Bryant once said, “it takes a special player to play for the Lakers”.

Current Lakers star Anthony Davis is a special player and has proven to be worthy of wearing the Purple and Gold after helping lead the team to its 17th championship in the 2019-20 season. After the recent scrutiny of his offseason regimen, the spotlight has grown even brighter for Davis to get back to normal form this upcoming year.

NBA legendary big man Kevin Garnett recently put out a video addressing the situation, giving his message to Davis about improving in the offseason. The advice Garnett shared came out of admiration for Davis and he is hoping it motivates him into winning the 2022-23 NBA MVP award:

Garnett, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest big men in NBA history, kept it real with Davis in his message. After two seasons of battling heavy injuries, Davis is looking to make a return to normal form this season, similar to what we saw in the 2020 NBA Playoffs.

While the Lakers execute their offseason mission to improve the roster around LeBron James and Davis, nothing can matter even more than the eight-time NBA All-Star preparing to stay healthy and be in future regular-season MVP conversations to lead the Lakers back into playoff contention, fulfilling Garnett’s wishes.

Lakers add Juan Toscano-Anderson on veteran minimum contract

After the first day of free agency, the Lakers proved to attack their agenda of signing young two-way players early. With one of the notable signings being former San Antonio Spurs guard Lonnie Walker IV, the Lakers added another familiar name that just experienced his first time as an NBA champion.

L.A added some young forward depth, with the signing of former Golden State Warriors wing Juan Toscano-Anderson. The contract is rumored to be a one-year veteran minimum deal for the 2022-23 season.

The 2022 NBA champion averaged 4.1 points on 49 percent shooting from the field last season. Known for his defensive intensity and extreme energy, Toscano-Anderson will be a key rotational piece for the Lakers next season.

The Lakers signings so far are filled with potential. Once the young rotational pieces learn head coach Darvin Ham’s defensive system, the Lakers can get back to a similar style of play in the 2019-20 season that took them to hoist up the Larry O’ Brien trophy.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!