Lakers Video: Kobe Bryant Talks About Vin Scully’s Legacy

The city of Los Angeles has been blessed to have seen so many legendary players come through and play for their historic franchises.

The Los Angeles Lakers have seen all-time greats like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Magic Johnson and Kobe Bryant don the Purple and Gold, while the Los Angeles Dodgers have iconic figures like Sandy Koufax and Tommy Lasorda. However, L.A. was also spoiled when listening to Laker and Dodger games as they had Chick Hearn and Vin Scully, respectively, calling the games for the fans.

Scully, in particular, is synonymous with Dodger baseball as the sportscaster called games for the franchise for 67 years. His attention to detail and his ability to tell a story was unparalleled in the broadcasting world which is why it was a major blow to everyone when the news broke that he had passed away at the age of 94.

Tributes and well wishes have poured out from all across the world, and Spectrum SportsNet posted a video from Bryant talking about Scully’s legacy and what he means to not just baseball but sports in general:

Scully knew Bryant since his young days with the Lakers, even calling the Black Mamba’s ceremonial first pitch at Dodger Stadium in 2000:

Vin introducing Kobe 💙💜💛 “Do you recognize this man?!” #RIPVin pic.twitter.com/cB7cQZs22w — Lakers Nation (@LakersNation) August 3, 2022

As far as L.A. icons go, Bryant and Scully are two of the most beloved figures in the city and will forever be remembered for their contributions to their respective franchises. While Bryant was an assassin on the court who would stop at nothing to demolish an opponent, Scully was a warm voice who had a knack for transporting fans to another place as they watched the Dodgers on the field.

Scully may have never appeared on the field as a player for the Dodgers, but his impact on generations of fans can not be understated. Scully is immortalized in Los Angeles sports history and he will be missed.

LeBron James and Magic Johnson lead Laker tributes to Vin Scully

Scully’s death sent shockwaves throughout the world when it was announced, and numerous people offered their own words and tribute to the broadcasting legend. For the Lakers, LeBron James and Magic Johnson led the way, with others like Pau Gasol and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar following suit.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!