Lakers Video: Kyle Kuzma’s Birthday Party Shared In JaVale McGee’s Vlog

In the ninth installment of JaVale McGee “Life in the Bubble” vlog, the Los Angeles Lakers center shares a number of things with the fans. From Kyle Kuzma’s birthday party to the Lakers first scrimmage to a story about McGee’s cousin, the series continues to bring insightful behind the scenes moments to fans.

The latest video begins with McGee running into Alex Caruso and JR Smith as the three are all getting breakfast on the morning of the team’s first scrimmage against the Dallas Mavericks. It then transitions back to McGee in his hotel room discussing the routine he’s formed in the Walt Disney World bubble.

A major part of it is the ability to FaceTime family and friends outside the bubble after lunch, where he begins to talk about his young cousin Alexis Hatchett. Hatchett was diagnosed and subsequently defeated cancer at the age of 2, only to be diagnosed with a different form of cancer at age 16.

McGee shares her story and shows a FaceTime with her, where the two discuss inspiration and hope. They then share a link to a website where her line of clothing can be found, which is www.liveooh.com under the “Lexi Fighter” tab.

After the FaceTime, McGee explains that her story is what keeps him going and allows him to continue to improve in the world of basketball.

McGee moved on to the Lakers scrimmage against the Mavericks, showing a number of highlights from the 108-104 loss.

Although the Lakers did lose the game, McGee explained how the most important takeaway was that everyone looked healthy and motivated, and that the little things will come to them as they play more meaningful games.

The vlog then moves to the next day where – at a team meeting – Talen Horton-Tucker and DeVontae Cacok lead the team in singing happy birthday to Kuzma. Later that day, the team held an outdoor pizza party for the third year forward, which the entire team and coaching staff seemingly attended.

This concluded the ninth episode of “Life in the Bubble,” just before the Lakers second scrimmage against the Orlando Magic.

McGee puts Lakers at 80% of full strength

As McGee touched on briefly in his vlog, the Lakers were not at full strength after their first scrimmage, and are still fighting to get there. McGee spoke about the seeding games and their value for the team.

“I feel we’re at 80%. We still have to play real games with real lineups and everybody playing real minutes,” he recently said. “I feel like that’s what these eight games are for, to get us prepared for a strong playoff push.

“I’m really excited about that. Everybody is excited, everybody is motivated, everybody is in the gym for two-a-days and taking care of their bodies. Everybody is just really focused.”

