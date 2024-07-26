Lakers Video: LeBron James’ Nickname Among Best On Team USA

Through five exhibition games for Team USA, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has saved on two separate occasions against both South Sudan and Germany. That resulted in close wins after fourth-quarter takeovers by James.

While it may be overstated at this point how James is 39-years-old, it’s truly insane how he can still exert tremendous energy to carry his team on his back. Despite witnessing these incredible performances, there is not much time left in James’ career, something that is becoming more prevalent.

However, the four-time champion may defy Father Time for a few more years if he continues this level of play. When the dust settles, James will either be the greatest of all-time or certainly at the top competing with Michael Jordan.

Throughout his career, his nickname of King James has been an iconic one as it has stuck with him for going on 22 years now. When Team USA was asked about who has the best nickname, the Lakers star was a common answer:

"I love that nickname. Before I didn't think I was worthy… but now?" KD's 'Slim Reaper' nickname has grown on him 😤 Best nickname on the #USABMNT? pic.twitter.com/nAphvAODCP — NBA (@NBA) July 25, 2024

Although having a memorable nickname is not an end all, be all, it helps with leaving a legacy. A notable example is Kobe Bryant, as he was and currently is referred to as the “Black Mamba” and that is associated with his playing career.

This could be the same scenario for James as he garnered a lengthy resume and provided iconic moments throughout his stops in Miami, Cleveland and L.A. Time will tell if King James remains timeless, but seeing how it is memorable for players and fans over 22 years later, it’s hard to see that suddenly go away.

One funny part of the video though was when James was asked the question and Anthony Davis was behing him clearly lobbying for his nickname of “The Brow” to be chosen. LeBron wasn’t gonna give him that though, of course.

LeBron James ‘super appreciative’ to be named USA flag bearer

As the 2024 Olympics kick off on Sunday, there is a growing anticipation for Team USA to bring home the gold medal. After striking out during the FIBA World Cup last summer, LeBron James and other NBA stars have come together to try and win their fifth straight gold.

Before the games begin, the opening ceremonies kick off on July 26, which features a flag bearer for each country. James was nominated to be the bearer for the USA and he is ‘super appreciative’ to fulfill that duty given that this is most likely his final Olympics run.

