Lakers Video: LeBron James & Anthony Davis In Attendance As Bronny James Shines At Klutch Pro Day

One of the most talked about prospects in the 2024 NBA Draft continues to be Bronny James, for obvious reasons. The son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, there is a ton of pressure on Bronny to prove he is deserving of being drafted and being on an NBA roster based on his skill and not his father.

As such, Bronny has been putting in a lot of work on the pre-draft circuit to show exactly that. He had a promising showing at the NBA Draft Combine in both drills as well as the scrimmage portion and now the next step has taken place with the Klutch Pro Day, which took place at the Lakers practice facility.

Of course LeBron himself was in attendance to watch his son, as was his Lakers superstar teammate Anthony Davis, among other players and NBA front office members to see Bronny in action, via Swish Cultures, Bleacher Report and ESPN’s Jonathan Givony:

Of course this is a Pro Day meant to showcase the greatest strengths of the players taking part in it. Klutch wants Bronny and the rest of the prospects to look at their best in this situation. That being said, Bronny looks excellent in these videos, in particular his shooting ability, which will be crucial to his success at the NBA level.

Bronny doesn’t have the size of his father, but he does have good arm length for his size and the athleticism is there as well. If he can prove he can handle the ball, defend his position and consistently knock down 3-pointers, there will be a spot for him on a roster. And in front of the Lakers and many other NBA teams, he undoubtedly looked capable.

Lakers’ LeBron James proud of how Bronny James has navigated NBA Draft process

Despite being a borderline second-round prospect, the pressure on Bronny James thanks to being the son of Lakers star LeBron James is far greater than basically any other NBA Draft prospect. And LeBron is happy with how Bronny has handled everything.

The Lakers star spoke about this on his latest podcast episode, praising Bronny for handling the insane amount of coverage he is receiving while also giving him credit for seeing where he could potentially fit in today’s game and modeling his game after those types of players.

