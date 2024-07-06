Lakers Video: LeBron James & Anthony Davis Meet Up With Team USA To Prepare For 2024 Olympics

Los Angeles Lakers stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis did not have a long offseason with them both committing to play for Team USA in the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

USA Basketball was able to put together one of its best roster ever with James giving an early commitment and a number of other superstars doing the same. After coming in third in the FIBA World Cup last summer, USA is sending its best roster to Paris to bring home the gold.

In addition to James and Davis, Team USA’s roster also features Stephen Curry, Joel Embiid, Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard, Jayson Tatum, Anthony Edwards, Devin Booker, Bam Adebayo, Jrue Holiday and Tyrese Haliburton.

They all met up on Friday night in Las Vegas as they begin their training camp for the Paris Olympics and it was like the Avengers meeting for the first time. James and Davis, in particular, were super excited to report to camp for their first Olympics since 2012:

12 years from his last #USABMNT appearance… LeBron arrives in Las Vegas! 🫡 pic.twitter.com/pPnV3ri4Rw — NBA (@NBA) July 6, 2024

Been 10 years since he’s worn the 14! AD tries on his 2024 🇺🇸 #USABMNT jersey for the first time. pic.twitter.com/e6vZ7Z0Pk2 — USA Basketball (@usabasketball) July 6, 2024

After showing up, LeBron notably tells Curry that it’s “about time” the two teamed together. This is Curry’s first Olympics with Team USA. James also joked that he wants to have a good summer and there’s no way he can do that with his teammate Davis on the team with him.

When asked what he’s most looking forward to, James said: “Just playing ball. That’s what I love to do. It’s gonna be fun.”

Meanwhile, Davis tried on his No. 14 USA jersey for the first time since 2014. He didn’t really get to play when he was on Team USA in the 2012 Olympics coming out of college but should be a significant part of the rotation this time around over a decade later.

LeBron James likely to start for Team USA

While it remains to be seen if Anthony Davis will start or come of the bench, the expectation is that LeBron James will likely be in the starting lineup for Team USA as their point forward.

Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and Joel Embiid are all likely to start as well, which would leave one spot left up for grabs with Davis, Kawhi Leonard, Jayson Tatum and Anthony Davis all being candidates.

