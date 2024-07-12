Lakers Video: LeBron James & Anthony Davis Mic’d Up During USA Basketball Practice

This summer is a busy one for Los Angeles Lakers stars Anthony Davis and LeBron James as they are playing for USA Basketball in the 2024 Paris Olympics. Coming off of two healthy seasons, James and Davis hope to carry their All-NBA play to Team USA with hopes of bringing back a gold medal.

When the Olympics come around, USA Basketball features the best of the best with plenty of NBA stars being selected to play. With that comes ego management, particularly with the coaching staff, leaving head coach Steve Kerr to have to put all these personalities together on the fly to contend against the rest of the world.

However, with older stars in James, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, it makes things easier as those three are accustomed to being leaders for their respective teams. Specifically with the 39-year-old star, he was mic’d up for Team USA’s practice in Las Vegas in which he was vocal throughout their drills, via USA Basketball:

His co-star, Davis, is 31-years-old, but is also going to need to develop into a leader once James decides to hang it up. As a defensive anchor, he oversees everything on the floor and needs to clearly vocalize what actions are coming. Similar to James, Davis was also mic’d up during practice and was not afraid to speak up during Team USA’s scrimmage, via NBA:

Anthony Davis has been a vocal spark plug on the floor for the #USABMNT 🇺🇸🔊 pic.twitter.com/wHxjR2kTaj — NBA (@NBA) July 11, 2024

This is a big summer for the Americans as they came up short last year in the FIBA World Cup, losing to Canada in the bronze medal game. Alongside a team full of stars though, it is great to see Davis and James take responsibility to lead by example.

Now with one exhibition game under their belt, there were some expected growing pains, but getting these reports allows for Team USA to try to work out these flaws. Having players that have been through the Olympics and are willing to speak up could go a long way in potentially winning a gold medal.

Tyrese Haliburton can’t wait to play with LeBron James on Team USA

Outside of the All-Star Game, most stars are unable to play with one another and while the Olympics only happen every four years, it allows them to come together and experience what it is like to play next to certain stars.

Tyrese Hilburton, in particular, is excited to play with LeBron James on Team USA considering the 39-year-old does not have much time left in his career.

