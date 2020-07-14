Lakers Video: LeBron James, Anthony Davis & Quinn Cook Cause Stir On NBA 2K20

With the Los Angeles Lakers finally in the Orlando bubble, they are officially locked in for the finish of the season. LeBron James and Anthony Davis will lead the team on the court, but there is plenty of time off of it to fill, and no one is sure exactly how the players will do so.

Walt Disney World offers a ton of options for everyone to enjoy. There are pools, golf courses, various trails, tours, and experiences that players can take part in during their time as well as players’ lounges with things such as pool and ping pong available.

But these days, just about everyone is into video games and the Lakers are no exception. The NBA 2K series is one of the biggest franchises in all of video gaming and players across the league spend a lot of time playing as their virtual likeness.

But just like in real life, when these star appear in public they attract a massive crowd and that is exactly what happened when Quinn Cook, LeBron James, and Anthony Davis got together in NBA 2K20’s My Park, via Bleacher Report:

LeBron, AD and Quinn Cook got on 2K tonight and everyone started following them 😂 (via @QCook323) pic.twitter.com/wdo39tMpoJ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 13, 2020

The trio of Lakers attracting a massive crowd should come as no surprise. Any fan and gamer would love to have the opportunity to play real Lakers players online and possibly say that they beat them, even if it was just in a video game.

The NBA 2K series as a whole is a huge deal amongst the entire basketball world with players themselves and fans anxiously awaiting the cover athletes and player ratings every year. The Lakers were represented in this year’s iteration with Anthony Davis on the cover while the legend Kobe Bryant will get his own Mamba Edition Cover for NBA 2K21.

Anthony Davis says most of the Lakers will be playing video games

The three Lakers popping up on NBA 2K20 shouldn’t be a shock as it is completely in line with what Davis said he and his teammates had been doing since arriving in Orlando. With some amenities not yet open and all Lakers bringing their respective gaming systems to the bubble, playing together is something the Lakers can all enjoy.

“I haven’t enjoyed any amenities yet. Some are open, some aren’t yet. I haven’t been doing much. I’ve been in the room playing video games with other guys on the team,” Davis said.

“Everybody brought their gaming system, so we’ve been online playing against each other or being teammates. There’s not much that we’ve done. Today was actually our first day that we stepped foot out of the hotel, and we all realized how hot Orlando is. I think for the most part guys are just sitting back in their room and enjoying their time playing video games.”

