Lakers Video: LeBron James & Anthony Davis Welcomed To Team USA For 2024 Olympics

LeBron James and Anthony Davis are preparing to lead the Los Angeles Lakers as they embark on a difficult postseason journey that begins with a first-round matchup against the defending champion Denver Nuggets. But before that starts, the two Lakers superstars looked ahead and planned their summers, as both are joining the Team USA Men’s basketball roster for the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

James and Davis are a part of a star-studded cast representing the United States for basketball in the 2024 Olympics. Among the others on the roster are Stephen Curry, Joel Embiid, Anthony Edwards, Kevin Durant and Bam Adebayo, alongside many other star players. The United States are a runaway favorite to win the gold medal with this unit, and James and Davis are a massive part of that.

When the Lakers were in New Orleans for both the regular season finale and the first round of the Play-In Tournament, Team USA managing director and former NBA star Grant Hill greeted the duo — via FaceTime — to welcome them to the roster anf hive them their jerseys, via USA Basketball:

It's a Showtime Summer. For the first time since 2012, @KingJames & @AntDavis23 will take the court at the Olympics. 🇺🇸 #USABMNT pic.twitter.com/tvd6C79ntJ — USA Basketball (@usabasketball) April 17, 2024

For James, this is undoubtedly the last chance he’ll have to represent the United States at the Olympics. This is his fourth time on the Team USA men’s roster, as he previously won the bronze in 2004 and the gold with both the 2008 redeem team and the 2012 roster. Davis was on the 2012 roster with James, and while this may not be his last chance, it remains to be seen if Davis will want to join another Olympic roster in four years.

As can be seen in the video, James will be wearing his familiar No. 6 with Team USA and Davis will be back in No. 14, the jersey he wore in 2012.

The 2024 Olympics in Paris run from July 26 to Aug. 11.

Full 2024 Team USA Men’s Basketball roster

Hill and Team USA have assembled an incredible group to help represent the nation in the 2024 Olympics in Paris this summer. The team should have absolutely no issues winning the gold medal, as they are loaded with superstar talent from top to bottom. Below is the full roster by position for the Paris Olympics.

Guards

Devin Booker

Stephen Curry

Tyrese Haliburton

Jrue Holiday

Forwards

Kevin Durant

Anthony Edwards

LeBron James

Kawhi Leonard

Jayson Tatum

Centers

Bam Adebayo

Anthony Davis

Joel Embiid

