Lakers Video: LeBron James Attends Kendrick Lamar ‘The Pop-Up’ Juneteenth Concert

Many around the country celebrated Juneteenth on Wednesday, a national holiday commemorating the day in America in which all slaves were officially given their freedom. On this day, hip-hop icon Kendrick Lamar held a concert at The Forum in Inglewood entitled ‘The Pop-Up’ that brought out many in the area, including Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.

This concert marked Kendrick’s first public show since his massive rap feud with fellow superstar Drake that took over the hip-hop world for a few weeks. In fact, James himself was mentioned in one of the songs that Kendrick dropped during that time.

Needless to say, this was an extremely anticipated concert so it was no surprise to see the Lakers star in attendance and vibing to the music:

LeBron James is in attendance at Kendrick Lamar's “The Pop Out: Ken & Friends" show at the Forum. pic.twitter.com/sV57ikiKe1 — Lakers Nation (@LakersNation) June 20, 2024

LeBron James in the crowd during Kendrick's performance to "Not Like Us" pic.twitter.com/Ffx0jKYSED — SOUND (@itsavibe) June 20, 2024

LeBron wasn’t the only NBA star in attendance as Kendrick also brought out former Lakers guard Russell Westbrook and DeMar DeRozan as he performed his mega-hit ‘Not Like Us’ multiple times:

Kendrick Lamar bringing out Russell Westbrook, DeMar DeRozan and the whole west coast on stage while performing Not Like Us at The Pop Out Concert A Moment In History #ThePopOut pic.twitter.com/cDNazGqh0d — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) June 20, 2024

The beef between Kendrick and Drake was arguably the biggest in rap history with most proclaiming the West Coast icon the victor. As such, there has been a lot of West Coast pride in recent weeks and the joy seen with Southern California natives Westbrook and DeRozan, who hails from Compton like Lamar, is extremely genuine.

Kendrick not only brought out West Coast icons such as Dr. Dre, Tyler the Creator and YG, but also many up-and-coming local artists, giving them their biggest showcase to date. This show will go down as one the biggest and most anticipated of 2024 and one that LeBron and everyone else in attendance will remember for a very long time.

Rich Paul says LeBron James will not leave Lakers to join Suns on a minimum deal

Of course LeBron James’ NBA future will soon be front and center as the offseason nears. He is expected to opt out of the final year of his contract and there is at least a slight chance that he leaves the Lakers and signs elsewhere this summer.

One team some believe is a possibility is the Phoenix Suns, though because of their salary cap situation they can only offer him a minimum contract. With some still of the belief that LsBron will do whatever is necessary to play with his son Bronny James, and the Suns the only team aside from the Lakers Bronny has worked out for prior to the draft, the idea of LeBron actually taking the minimum was floated around.

But his agent Rich Paul recently shut that idea down, saying there is no chance LeBron is joining the Suns on a minimum contract. The possibility of James leaving the Lakers in free agency remains, but it will not be to take a minimum deal anywhere.

