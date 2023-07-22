Lakers Video: LeBron James Attends Lionel Messi’s MLS Debut

Friday night saw one of the most highly-anticipated sports debuts in recent memory as all-time soccer great Lionel Messi officially made the move to the United States to join Inter Miami of the MLS. The stars were out and about for his first appearance, including Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James.

James, in the middle of his Lakers offseason, has continued to make high-profile appearances throughout the summer. He spoke at the ESPYS and announced officially that he is returning for his 21st NBA season. And now, he appeared again at the U.S. debut of Messi.

James met up with Messi before the game and took to several social media platforms to show his support for one of soccer’s all-time greats joining the American sport ranks.

James and Messi are two of the highest profile athletes in the world, not just today, but potentially of all time. So it stands to reason that James would be in attendance for Messi’s United States debut. And Messi delivered — as he always has — with a late free kick goal to secure a Miami victory. Messi came off the bench but still was able to make an impact in his limited minutes on the pitch.

Messi got the immediate superstar treatment in Miami, with other celebrities like all-time tennis great Serena Williams, Kim Kardashian and Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham and his wife Victoria.

It was truly a sight to behold and something that should carry through Messi’s MLS tenure. He is the biggest star in the league’s history and could completely change the outlook of soccer in the United States.

Magic Johnson becomes part owner of Commanders

Another Laker making headlines for their appearance in another sport is Magic Johnson, who on Friday officially joined the new ownership team of the Washington Commanders.

He joins Josh Harris, who originally hoped to purchase the Denver Broncos, as a part of a team that already owns several major sports teams. Johnson took to Twitter to express his excitement for the purchase.

In addition to the Commanders, Johnson is also a part owner of the L.A. Dodgers, L.A. Sparks and LAFC.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!