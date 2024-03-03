Lakers Video: LeBron James Becomes First NBA Player To Reach 40,000 Career Points

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer in 2023 and now with each game, the legend is building up his record to get it to the point where he may never be passed.

Earlier this season, James became the first player in NBA history to reach 39,000 career points. He then went into Saturday night’s game against the Denver Nuggets needing just nine points to reach 40,000.

Considering James hasn’t scored less than 10 points in a game since Jan. 5, 2007, it seemed to be a foregone conclusion that he would get to 40,000 at some point during the Nuggets game.

He did exactly that with a sweet layup in the second quarter to give him nine points on the night:

40,000 points for LeBron James and a well-deserved standing ovation. pic.twitter.com/hZc0YbIQLq — Daniel Starkand (@DStarkand) March 3, 2024

#Lakers tribute video and the crowd giving LeBron a standing ovation for 40K: pic.twitter.com/FYmE8MKnLJ — Daniel Starkand (@DStarkand) March 3, 2024

This is just the latest accomplishment in a long list of them during James’ historic 21-year career. He came into the league with enormous expectations and somehow has found a way to exceed them, and that still continues as he plays at an All-NBA level at age 39.

Now the only question is how many points James will end up with when he retires. The Akron native may still have 3-4 good years left in him if he wants, which means that 50,000 points is not entirely out of the equation.

LeBron James on what reaching 40,000 points means to him

Before the Lakers took the court against the Nuggets, it was almost guaranteed that LeBron James would get to 40,000 points considering he only needed nine to do so.

Leading up to the game, James discussed what this accomplishment means to him.

“I mean, I can’t sit here and say no, because, of course, I mean, no one has ever done it,” James said. “And for me to be in this position at this point in time in my career, I think it’s I think it’s pretty cool. Does it sit like at the top of my things I’ve done in my career? No. But does it mean something? Of course. Absolutely. Why wouldn’t it?

“To be able to accomplish things in this league, the greatest players to ever play in this league, the NBA and this has been a dream of mine, and to hit feats and have milestones throughout my career. They all mean something to me. Absolutely. Obviously, there’s a pecking order, which ones is higher than others, but yeah, absolutely. I would be lying to you if I said no, it doesn’t mean anything. Because it absolutely does.”

