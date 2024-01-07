Lakers Video: LeBron James Celebrates 39th Birthday With Disco-Themed Party

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James recently turned 39 on December 30. He is the NBA’s oldest active player, and yet he remains a force on the court and arguably one of the league’s 10 best players despite his age.

James age has not slowed him down on or off the court, as evidenced by the celebration thrown as he rang in 39.

James is not a stranger to an extravagant gathering, as he’s famously hosted some big events over the years, especially once he made the move to Los Angeles to join the Lakers. But his 39th birthday party was perhaps the biggest one yet, as James pulled out all the stops with a decadent disco-era theme 1970s party.

James posted a video on Instagram capturing the night and all of the highlights, including some celebrity guests and a film-like angle of the event.

James’ video details an incredible night at Studio 84, an 80’s-themed nightclub in Burbank, California. While the video only captures short moments and sticks primarily to the dance floor, it reveals some heavy hitters in attendance, including Beyonce, Jay-Z, Kevin Hart and Adele, among others.

As for athletes, Lakers star Anthony Davis was obviously attendance, as were L.A. Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue and Golden State Warriors’ Draymond Green. Although the Lakers are not in a great spot of their 2023-24 season, James wanted to ensure he had a night to remember as he turned 39.

LeBron James: Lakers ‘suck right now’

James was extremely blunt when assessing the Lakers after they lost their fourth consecutive game and 10th in their last 13 outings. He admitted how bad the Lakers have looked sand what it means.

“I don’t know. I’m not think that far in the past, to be honest,” LeBron said after the loss. “We just suck right now.”

Just one month ago, the Lakers looked every bit like a team capable of beating anyone when they dominated the In-Season Tournament. They are just 3-10 since, however, and James believes too much focus is being put on what they did in Las Vegas.

“That was just two games. That was a small sample,” LeBron noted. “Everybody is getting so cracked up about Vegas and keep bringing up Vegas. It was two games. We took care of that business, that was the In-Season Tournament and we won it, but that was literally just two games.”

