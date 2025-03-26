Lakers Video: LeBron James Clarifies Reason For Signing With Nike After Brian Windhorst’s Comments

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James recently got involved in the “face of the NBA” conversation when he criticized the media for how they cover the league.

Anthony Edwards notably said he doesn’t have interest in being the league’s next face and James agreed that not many people would want that title given all of the constant scrutiny that comes with it. He knows that better than anyone considering he has been dealing with it for two-plus decades.

After those comments by James, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst spoke about how LeBron actually did want to be the face of the league when he chose No. 23 and signed with Nike because of Michael Jordan:

Windy on Lebron: "He chose to wear 23. He also said I never asked to be the face of the league. Of course he asked to be the face of the league. He signed a $90 million Nike contract. Why? Because of Jordan" pic.twitter.com/aiQLUUH7hL — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) February 28, 2025

James had stayed quiet about those comments by Windhorst for nearly a month, but he finally spoke about it during his appearance on the Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday morning:

We thought you and Windy played together in High School @KingJames 😂😂 #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/JQ6aI3KslN — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 26, 2025

“I do wear number 23 because of Michael Jordan.. I signed with Nike because I got a hell of a signing bonus and moved my mom outta the hood the day after I signed that contract.. I also wanted to wear Nike off the court” @KingJames #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/BNyQ8Lfhpu — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 26, 2025

James’ gripe with Windhorst is him saying James chose to sign with Nike because of Jordan and with that, he chose to be the face of the league. LeBron obviously feels things played out differently as coming out of high school, he wanted to sign with Nike to take care of his family and wear their clothes that he liked so much. Very reasonable for someone who is 18 years old and grew up poor as being the face of the league likely wasn’t on LeBron’s mind at that point in time.

This back-and-forth is exactly what James was talking about when he criticized the media for how they cover the league and the scrutiny they constantly dish out to the NBA’s face. LeBron is used to it by now, but he is trying to look out for the next generation and is clearly at a point in his career where he doesn’t mind checking reporters if they say something wrong about him.

LeBron James calls out Stephen A. Smith for missing point of confrontation

During this same interview, LeBron James also called out ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith for missing the point of their confrontation during the Lakers’ game a couple of weeks ago and proceeding to go on a Taylor Swift-like media tour.

