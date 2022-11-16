Lakers Video: LeBron James Co-Producing ‘Hussle’ Documentary On Late Rapper Nipsey Hussle

Unfortunately the world has lost a lot of greats recently, but one that really rocked Southern California was the tragic shooting of famed rapper Nipsey Hussle in 2019. Hussle was born and raised in Crenshaw and did a ton of work within that community, trying to build it up before his death.

That story of coming from nothing, building yourself into a brand, and then using what you have obtained to uplift your community is something that Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James can relate to. LeBron has done the same within his Akron, Ohio neighborhood and across the country with everything he has done and now he is helping to bring Nipsey Hussle’s story to the masses.

James’ SpringHill Entertainment company co-produced the documentary ‘Hussle’ about the life of Nipsey, and LeBron himself took to Twitter to drop the official teaser for the upcoming piece:

Nipsey’s story is one that should be seen and heard by everyone. There are many who speak about the need for minorities to help give back and uplift their communities once they achieve that success and Hussle was doing exactly that. He could have put his Marathon store anywhere, but he chose to put it right in the heart of Crenshaw as he wanted his home to be about more than just gangs and violence.

The fact that LeBron James is choosing to promote this story and putting his company behind it to make it happen shows how much this means to him. LeBron connects with this story as much as anyone and had he not been murdered, the two likely would have collaborated on something as their visions aligned in so many ways.

It has not yet been announced where the documentary will air or when it will be released.

HBO releases trailer for ‘SHAQ’ documentary on legendary Lakers center

While it is unknown when that documentary will be released, the upcoming HBO documentary on Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal will be airing on HBO Max on Nov. 23 and the company recently released the trailer for the series.

The four-part docuseries will chronicle the life and career of O’Neal, who is not only one of the greatest players, but one of the biggest personalities the NBA has ever seen both on and off the court.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!