Lakers Video: LeBron James Confirms Story Of Pat Riley Denying Him Cookies With Heat

What LeBron James is doing at this stage of his career with the Los Angeles Lakers is truly unbelievable, but most would consider his time with the Miami Heat as when he was at his absolute peak as a player. LeBron, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh formed one of the greatest trios the NBA has ever seen and, of course, the legendary Pat Riley was overseeing everything.

Riley is one of the few executives in the NBA that truly has full power of his organization with no fear of losing his job. He is strict and has a certain way of going about things that doesn’t always sit well with players and it is well known that he and LeBron butted heads at times.

One of those times had to do with cookies of all things. Wade recently revealed a story of Riley banning chocolate chip cookies, a James favorite treat, from Heat team flights. The Lakers superstar confirmed the validity of that story in his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show:

“That cookies story is true.. Everybody knows I love chocolate chip cookies.. One flight I got on and there was no more cookies and we all know where it came from” 😂😂 @KingJames #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/SO3qh9yV8B — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 26, 2025

LeBron did want to add some context to the story and make it clear that it wasn’t a case of Riley snatching cookies from his hands or anything of that nature as stories can sometimes grow into exaggerations. Even still, the fact that Riley would pull a move like that shows the level of power he has within the Heat organization.

It is pretty safe to say that Lakers owner Jeanie Buss won’t be making any sort of moves like that to deny LeBron of in-flight cookies. That being said it is pretty entertaining to see that something as small as cookies can spark an incident that is remembered by some of the greatest stars the NBA has ever seen.

Lakers’ LeBron James discusses ability to impact game without scoring

LeBron James likely could have had all the cookies he wanted on the Lakers flight out of Indianapolis following his buzzer-beating tip-in that gave the Lakers a win. It wasn’t the best scoring night for LeBron as he finished with just 13 points, but he was able to affect the game in other ways, something he has always built his game on.

James spoke on this after the victory, noting that his ability to create for others, rebound and defend allows him to always impact the game even if he isn’t scoring. LeBron added that for this current Lakers team, the defensive side is where they have to thrive to be successful and he believes that starts with him and his communication.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!