Lakers Video: LeBron James Confronts PA Announcer At Son Bronny’s Basketball Game

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has always been an extremely involved parent in everything his children do. When it comes to his oldest child, LeBron ‘Bronny’ James Jr., some have even questioned if James has crossed the line with some of his actions at child’s basketball games.

But in the end, LeBron will always support his kids. Over the weekend, these actions were again brought into the light as Bronny took part in a high school showcase at LeBron’s old high school of St. Vincent St. Mary.

The basketball gym is now named after James and that played a factor in the PA Announcer taking a shot at LeBron and his son during the contest.

The announcer suggested that Bronny received a favorable foul call because his father was in the building in his hometown gym. This bothered LeBron to the point that he walked over to confront the announcer in the middle of the game, via SAD Player YouTube:

Being the son, and a junior, of one of the greatest players in the history of basketball has its pros and cons and this situation falls into the latter category. Bronny will always be linked back to his father with some questioning him, especially when LeBron is in the building.

LeBron simply wants his son to be able to play in these games without having to deal with certain things and the announcer making a remark of that nature would be angering to anyone. Whether or not James was right to confront him in that moment by interrupting the game may be up for debate, but the comment itself was certainly crossing the line.

Bronny James wants to be able to forge his own path in the basketball world without the assumption that everything he earns is simply due to his name. But being LeBron James Jr. will make that extremely difficult, even with all of the positives that also come along with it. Unfortunately for Bronny, this likely won’t be the last instance of this kind of situation.

James & Lillard dap each other up courtside at Sparks game

Coincidentally, this was just the latest courtside moment for James to make news over the past week as his appearance at a Los Angeles Sparks game also raised some eyebrows. This was because Portland Trail Blazers superstar Damian Lillard was also in attendance with the two greeting each other during the contest.

Though the two didn’t sit and watch the game together, the embrace was enough to spark some rumors about whether or not they might be looking to team up in the future. With rumblings about Lillard’s happiness in Portland, everything he does will be closely scrutinized in the coming weeks.

