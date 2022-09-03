Lakers Video: LeBron James Congratulates Serena Williams On ‘Unbelievable Career’

Los Angeles Lakers All-Star LeBron James has always had many friends outside of basketball. Among them: Serena Williams, who played the last match of her illustrious tennis career on Friday night.

Williams announced she would retire after the 2022 U.S. Open, leaving tennis 27 years after she turned pro at the age of 14 in 1995. On Friday, the 40-year-old lost to Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia after a three-set battle in the tournament’s third round.

Later that night, James paid his honors to the 23-time Grand Slam winner, congratulating her on an “unbelievable career,” via UNINTERRUPTED:

“You’re a goat. I mean, what you’ve done for the sport of tennis, what you’ve done for women, and what you’ve done for just the category of sport, period, is unprecedented,” James said.

“I just want to say thank you for just being this inspiration for so many and never putting yourself out there when you didn’t feel like you were the greatest and showing the world that, every time you was out there, you were the greatest — win, lose, or draw. Didn’t matter. We all knew that you was the greatest.”

Williams fell just one Grand Slam singles title short of matching Margaret Court’s all-time record of 24 championships. She also won 14 major doubles titles and four Olympic golds — one in singles and three in doubles.

“I wish you nothing but the greatest journey ahead of you in every endeavor that you have also outside of your respective sport,” James continued in her tribute video for Williams.

“You’ve been unbelievable and I salute you. And when I see you, I’ll give you a big giant hug as well to show my appreciation, and more flowers to you.”

James shows support for John Wall after Clippers guard revealed battle with mental health

James has shown support for L.A. Clippers guard John Wall, who recently discussed his mental health battle while away from the court in recent years.

The Lakers All-Star promised Wall he would always have his back, to which the 31-year-old responded: “Yessir, big brother.”

Wall revealed he had suicidal thoughts after losing his mother and grandma around the time he tore his Achilles in 2019. The playmaker is set to play for the first time since 2020-21 after sitting out last season while with the Houston Rockets.

