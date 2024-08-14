Lakers Video: LeBron James’ Crown Celebration Voted Among Best On Team USA
LeBron James, USA Basketball, Team USA, 2024 Olympics, France
Aug 10, 2024; Paris, France; United States guard LeBron James (6) celebrates with the gold medal after the game against France in the men’s basketball gold medal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

After playing 71 games last season for the Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron James showed that he’s still one of the best players in the league despite it being his 21st season. He put together an All-NBA season at 39-years-old, averaging 25.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 8.3 assists on 54% percent from the field and 41% from 3-point range.

While his time left is limited, James wants to win championships and hopefully cash in on one more before he hangs it up. Before he enters his 22nd season, James participated in his final Olympics for Team USA and showcased that he was the best player on the roster. In addition to being the leader to take the United States to their fifth consecutive gold medal, James brought home MVP honors of the tournament.

After spending time together as a collective, Team USA grew close together despite most playing on different teams. They were recently asked about who has the best celebration and a common answer that was shared was James’ crown celebration, one that became increasingly popular this year:

With a roster that encompassed aging and rising stars, it is great to see both sides agree that the Lakers star has the best celebration. This further proves that James’ career stretched across different generations of basketball players who have watched him through his 20-plus years in the NBA.

Despite there not being many years left, the Ohio native has put together a legendary resume with iconic nicknames and celebrations. Now, he finds himself in the GOAT debate with Michael Jordan, which is expected to be a contentious talking point for years to come.

Nonetheless, this goes to show how great of a player James is and there will simply not be another one like him. Unfortunately, some may not realize that until he is officially retired.

LeBron James names 2024 USA Olympic Team ‘The Avengers’

Each USA Olympic men’s basketball team is a new one, which does not allow for chemistry to be built as players and coaches have to make it work on the fly.

However, this has not been an issue up to this point with Team USA winning five straight gold medals. This 2024 team featured LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry, who are probably playing together for the final time.

So there was a historic nature behind this latest victory, prompting James to name this year’s team ‘The Avengers.’

